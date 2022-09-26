ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: 6 Lounsbury Lane, Exceptional Colonial on Cul-de-sac

Exceptional colonial with extensive recent updates on 2.36 private acres located on a picturesque cul de sac just minutes to town. Impressive from the first glimpse with circular drive, front porch and expansive yard with flowering trees. Light, bright, and open floor plan featuring 4,254 sf, 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths on 3 finished levels with refinished hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors and a spacious rear deck.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Lunch Lady Gerri’s

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lunch Lady...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Balanced Beeing OT

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Balanced Beeing...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
NORWALK, CT
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Ridgefield, CT
Business
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died

John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!

Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events

Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

NOVO Medical Aesthetics in Ridgefield One Year Anniversary Celebration

NOVO Medical Aesthetics will be celebrating its one year anniversary at its Ridgefield location on Thursday, October 20th from 5 - 8 pm. Join us for an enjoyable evening of delicious food, raffles, giveaways, and more. Several of our top vendors representing the many services we provide will be on hand to share information and answer your questions.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Sold Out Fundraiser is Huge Success, Will Grow Nonprofit's Brush with Kindness Program!

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity held its inaugural "Blueprints & Blue Jeans" fundraising event at the Lounsbury House last Thursday, Sept. 22. The sold-out event featured heartwarming stories from several Habitat homeowners and longtime volunteers, along with entertainment by local musician Jim Endee and comedian Christine O'Leary. The chapter was started 30 years ago by a group of Ridgefielders, led by local philanthropist John Patrick, who along with his wife, Joanne, was recognized at the event for their ongoing support.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area

Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All

Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Needed in Ridgefield: A treasurer who loves history

Interested in history and good with numbers? The Ridgefield Historical Society is seeking a new treasurer for a two-year term beginning in October. Current treasurer Molly McGeehin is completing her term then and taking a new role on the board. Treasurer, a board position, is an essential one for the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11

The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Matt Faucher

There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
RIDGEFIELD, CT

