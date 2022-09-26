Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO