ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Last-minute ways to reduce your home’s risk of flooding during a hurricane

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwR2T_0iBDmAsx00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah has always been prone to flood hazards for years and is the most common and costly disaster in the U.S.

However, there are many ways to reduce your home’s risk of flooding without breaking the bank.

As you begin to think about which might be the best for you and your home, consider following this very important first step: Insure Your Property.

Even if your home is in a low- or moderate-risk flood zone, purchasing a flood insurance policy is highly recommended. It provides you with financial protection from a flood event. Flood damage isn’t covered by standard homeowners insurance policies, and just a few inches of floodwater can end up costing thousands of dollars in repairs.

Tips for outside the home:

-Maintain proper water runoff and drainage.

-Clean and maintain gutters, downspouts, and splash pads so that rainwater from your roof flows easily away from your home.

-Make sure any nearby drainage ditches or storm drains are clear of debris and functioning properly.

-Install a rain barrel that can collect and store rainwater for uses such as watering the lawn and gardens or washing the car. These can be purchased at some local home improvement stores.

-Deploy temporary flood barriers, such as sandbags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujpo3_0iBDmAsx00

Tips for inside the home:

-Close any foundation cracks with mortar and masonry caulk or hydraulic cement, which expands and fills gaps completely. These items can be purchased at some local home improvement stores.

-Protect your valuable possessions by moving important documents and other valuable or sentimental items to a safer location, well above the potential flood elevation and/or inside watertight containers.

-Replace wooden doors and window frames with metal or other flood-resistant options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eyED_0iBDmAsx00

If your home begins to flood, these preventative steps might help :

If a storm is imminent, or flooding has already started, follow these steps to minimize flooding and water damage to your property:

  • Shut off your electricity at the breaker panel, if flood water is close to reaching your electrical system.
  • If it’s not raining, open windows to allow air flow through your home.
  • Turn on your sump pump or use a shop vacuum to remove water as quickly as possible.
  • Photograph or videotape any flooding to document and defend your claim with your flood insurance provider.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Local crews work to decrease potential hazards ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah prepares for the impacts of Ian in the Coastal Empire, many local crews are working round the clock to decrease potential hazards ahead of the storm. From downed trees, to overwhelmed drainage systems, the potential for flooding, debris and structural damage puts lives at risk. “The best thing to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Flood water and you: rules to remember

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian may have settled to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean Savannah and surrounding areas are in the clear. Flooding is still expected in many places due to the storm. To be on the safe side, here are a few things to remember when it […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Flood Insurance#Home Improvement
WSAV News 3

Airport officials gear up for the threat of severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the potential threat of severe weather approaches, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport officials say they are open for business despite severe weather on its way. If you’re looking to leave the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, you need to book those flights as soon as possible as seats are almost gone. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lifeguards closing water on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Lifeguards closed the water on Hilton Heal but folks are definitely watching the forecast and also watching the tide. That goes for locals as well as the visitors. The surf has gotten heavier throughout the day. But that hasn’t stopped people from coming to look...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAV News 3

City leaders ask homeless to seek shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, city leaders are reminding people who are homeless to seek shelter. “The most important thing is the safety of their life,” said Jennifer Darsey, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Hurricane Matthew had devastating impacts on homeless people in Savannah, forcing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300 outages in and around Savannah. There are roughly 800 outages in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to Dominion Energy. Update 6:15 a.m.: Currently, Georgia Power reports about 200 outages in Savannah, with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Sandbags available for Port Wentworth residents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in Port Wentworth can pick up sandbags Wednesday afternoon, the city says. The City of Port Wentworth said sandbags are available at 4 p.m. at the following places: City Hall: 7224 GA Hwy 21 Fire Station 2: 6781 GA Hwy 21 Soccer Fields/Festival Site: 317 Cantyre St. Bags will […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy