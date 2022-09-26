Read full article on original website
Preview: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD upgrades interior, adds ZR2 grade
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year and now the truck's heavy-duty companion has been updated as well. The updated Silverado HD was revealed late on Monday in both 2500HD and 3500HD guises and will make a public debut on Sept. 29 at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. It will go on sale next year as a 2024 model. Electric vehicle fans can also look forward to a new Silverado EV coming for 2024.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Launched As Upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Rival
Stellantis has unveiled the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, debuting a fresh rival for the upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel slots in between Laramie and Power Wagon in terms of the vehicle lineup, and is offered in a Crew Cab body style with a six-foot, four-inch bed. The exterior shows similar styling as Power Wagon, plus unique elements for the badging and a sport performance hood. Under the skin is a set of skid plates, while 33-inch off-road tires mounted on 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels offered with late availability) are in the corners. Customers can also opt for a 12,000-pound Warn winch straight from the factory for gasoline-powered models.
Check Out The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s Redesigned Interior: Video
GM pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD yesterday, showing off, among other things, an overhauled interior space. Now, we’re taking another look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s redesigned interior with the following brief video. Clocking in at just 30 seconds, the video shows...
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
Chevy Suburban RST Riding On Vossen HF6-5 Wheels
The latest twelfth-generation Chevy Suburban brings a commanding road presence wherever it goes, but with just a few choice upgrades, this iconic full-size SUV looks even more impressive. Such is the case for this particular example rolling out on a set of Vossen HF6-5 wheels. Let’s start with the wheels....
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
What’s New With the 2023 GMC SUV Lineup?
Find out if the new 2023 GMC SUV lineup is worth your money, or if nothing has really changed. The post What’s New With the 2023 GMC SUV Lineup? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota RAV4's Younger Brother Has Been Updated and Is Now a Plug-in Hybrid
Toyota RAV4's young brother, Toyota Harrier just got some good news. The local RAV4-related SUV debuts electrified powertrain. Let's see what's under the hood. Toyota Harrier is a compact SUV that the brand sells locally in Japan, and you may not know that it's already completed four generations. The last one was presented in 2020 and this would be its first facelift. The highlight is the new plug-in hybrid powertrain .
2023 Chevy Express Gets Significant Price Increase Over 2022 Model
The 2023 Chevy Express arrives as the twentieth model year for the van, debuting only a few changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Among those changes is new pricing, with the latest 2023 model year ushering in a significant price increase. As it turns out, the...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Price Increase In September
Having received a price increase in August, the 2023 GMC Yukon received another price increase in September, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT trim levels have received an additional $1,400 to their price, and will now start at $59,195 and $65,895 respectively. Meanwhile, the Yukon AT4 and Denali trims have each gained an $800 price increase, now starting at $72,500 and $74,600, respectively. Additionally, the price of the Yukon Denali Ultimate – an all-new trim level for the 2023 model year – increased by $1,300, bringing its starting price to $95,295.
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In September 2022
In September 2022, there are no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in local area markets. See a couple of examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in September 2022 are...
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 GMC Yukon introduces a number of important updates, including the debut of the new GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper in the full-size SUV’s lineup, described by GM as the “most premium Yukon ever offered.” Now, we’re taking a closer look at the new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Chevy Ranks Low In 2022 J.D. Power Mexico Customer Service Index Study
J.D. Power has released the results of the 2022 Mexico Customer Service Index Study, which ranks brands on customer satisfaction based on customer survey responses. Chevy ranked low in this year’s study, scoring well below the industry average in the Mass Market segment. The latest 2022 study marks the...
Here Are Some Details About The Next-Gen Chevy Montana Interior
After showing a first look inside the next-generation Chevy Montana, General Motors has just revealed a new official preview outlining details about the interior of Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM South America published a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation Chevy Montana’s final development...
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
Rusty Relics - Pick Two!
See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
2009 Saab 9-3 Among Best 10 Used Convertibles Under $10,000, Says KBB
Having made it to KBB’s list of best used convertibles under $10,000 last year, the drop-top has once again landed on the same list this year. The Saab 9-3 Convertible was ranked ninth on KBB‘s top 10 list, bumping it up one spot from its ranking the previous year. The publication praised the GM-era Saab convertible for its exterior styling and peppy powertrain.
Inside the Ford supply chain crisis with embarrassing new problem after cars pile-up at speedway
FORD has abruptly halted specific vehicle shipments after running out of its signature blue oval exterior badges. The auto manufacturer’s badge shortage affects its cars’ brand-name badges and nameplates designating the vehicles’ model. Ford’s badge shortage is namely impacting its hot-selling Ford F-150 pickup truck inventory, The...
Buick Encore Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Encore discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Encore when financed with GM Financial. In addition, regional leases are available on the 2022 Encore FWD Preferred. See an example below. No other incentives are available since the Encore will be dropped after...
