WSAW
Harvest Fest to be held Oct. 8 in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau Area Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Saturday, Oct. 8 on Wausau’s 400 Block. Families are invited to attend this free event. The event features potato sack races, a petting zoo, and kids’ activities. The events are free, but those wishing to take home a pumpkin are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.
WSAW
‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
La Crosse Oktoberfest’s Festmaster 2022 announced at evening ball
LA CROSSE, (WKBT) – The secret is out! We now know the identity of this year’s Oktoberfest Festmaster. Douglas Kratt is the Festmaster for 2022. Kimberly Kratt is his Frau. The couple was announced at Wednesday night’s Festmaster Ball. The Kratts are veterinarians. They own Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska. The Kratts have been involved with Oktoberfest for years. They’re...
WSAW
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
WJFW-TV
Local residents have trouble with the VA
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
wxpr.org
"The animals deserve better": Former volunteers, concerned citizens protest Humane Society of Vilas County
Joe Power stands near a busy sidewalk in downtown Eagle River gripping two homemade signs. “What are your donations being used for?” asks one. “The animals deserve better than 3 stars,” says the other. Until recently, Power was a volunteer dog walker with the Humane Society of Vilas...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WSAW
Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Childcare continues to be an ongoing issue for many across the country and in central Wisconsin. Now, six community partners are joining forces to discuss the lack of childcare accessibility. It’s part of the Marathon County Community Conversation on Childcare. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce...
WSAW
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has approved the first phase of the $44 million mall development called ‘Foundry on 3rd.’. It’ll be at Washington and 3rd Street. The goal for the 153 apartments, parking, and retail space are to retain young talent in Wausau. “We’re...
horseandrider.com
Wisconsin Weanling Positive for WNV
On Sept. 23, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed an unvaccinated weanling Quarter Horse filly at a private facility in Monroe County positive for West Nile virus. She began showing signs of ataxia (incoordination) and hypersensitivity to touch on Sept. 4. As of Sept. 23, the filly is alive.
WSAW
Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin. Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
WSAW
Grand Theater adopts new security screening system beginning Oct. 3
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will implement a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. The first show when this will be implemented will be the sold-out Tom Segura show on Monday night. While The Grand has used security screening...
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter
What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
