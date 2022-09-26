Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
CSRA utilities offer free hotspots, put crews on standby for Ian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Government agencies and utilities are planning ahead to make sure the two-state region’s infrastructure is ready for Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Reports of power outages, trees down as winds from Tropical Storm Ian reach Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A few hundreds of people have lost power today as winds from Tropical Storm Ian begin to move into Central Georgia on Thursday. 13WMAZ is working to confirm if the outages are related to the storm which ripped through Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Be prepared for disasters big and small, Georgians urged
ATLANTA - When Hurricane Ian is finished with Florida, then we’ll feel the effects in Georgia. After knocking out power in Cuba, Ian gained strength Wednesday and reached the coast of Florida with top winds of 155 mph, threatening to cause catastrophic damage there. As it moves inland, the...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
LIST: Closings & Delays
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is Coverage You Can Count On with a continuously updating list of closings and delays.
WRDW-TV
Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina governors give updates on Ian
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update Friday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. Watch a stream of that update above. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
WRDW-TV
Georgians help evacuate animals out of disaster zones in wake of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Animal organizations across the country, including volunteers right here in Georgia, are doing all they can to evacuate animals out of disaster zones. As animals get to safety, foster families are needed. During Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Dorian, crews with Humane Society organizations across...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Aiken County under tropical storm warning due to Ian
Aiken County was under a tropical storm warning Thursday evening as Ian headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. Based on the cyclone’s projected path, however, forecasters believed that this area would be safe from the worst of any bad weather. “We have a pretty good feeling...
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
Comments / 0