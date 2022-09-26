ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

CSRA utilities offer free hotspots, put crews on standby for Ian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Government agencies and utilities are planning ahead to make sure the two-state region’s infrastructure is ready for Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
Augusta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
WRDW-TV

Be prepared for disasters big and small, Georgians urged

ATLANTA - When Hurricane Ian is finished with Florida, then we’ll feel the effects in Georgia. After knocking out power in Cuba, Ian gained strength Wednesday and reached the coast of Florida with top winds of 155 mph, threatening to cause catastrophic damage there. As it moves inland, the...
WRDW-TV

Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina governors give updates on Ian

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update Friday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. Watch a stream of that update above. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
WRDW-TV

Georgians help evacuate animals out of disaster zones in wake of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Animal organizations across the country, including volunteers right here in Georgia, are doing all they can to evacuate animals out of disaster zones. As animals get to safety, foster families are needed. During Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Dorian, crews with Humane Society organizations across...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
