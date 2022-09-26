Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU soccer shut out by Bowling Green State
On a crisp fall Thursday night in Mount Pleasant, Central Michigan soccer was shut out by the Bowling Green State Falcons 2-0. The Falcons were on a mission to secure a win after tying their last two matchups with Toledo and Western Michigan. As the sun set into the distance,...
CMU volleyball falls to Toledo
Two teams, two 2-0 records, and first place on the line. The stakes were high as Central Michigan volleyball (9-5, 2-1) went on the road looking to protect its undefeated record in the Mid-American Conference against Toledo (10-4, 3-0) on Thursday. Despite winning set one, the Chippewas fell to the...
CMU to hold artist talk with Taurus Burns
On Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., artist Taurus Burns will be holding an artist talk for his newest artwork in the Sarah and Daniel Opperman Auditorium in Park Library. Burns's exhibit, "Self-Evident," offers "powerful introspections on race, identity, and society," according to Central Michigan University’s website. Following the talk,...
Academic Senate discusses changing CMU's mission statement, honors investigation
During a very brief meeting, the Academic Senate discussed strategic planning, an investigation committee and requirements for undergraduate certificate programs. In Provost Nancy Mathews' report to the senate, she said Central Michigan University will be changing its mission statement and other strategic plans. So far, the process has involved a workshop with the board of trustees, administrators, faculty and students, her report said.
Conversations that Matter: CMU students, faculty discuss politicizing education
Central Michigan University's Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion held their first segment of Conversations that Matter this year on Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Powers Ballroom. The event was open to students, faculty, community members and anyone else that wanted to join. Participants were...
Juvenile suspect arrested at MPHS football game
A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested Sept. 23, after a gun was found in their possession at a Mount Pleasant High School football game, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The department was contacted by a Mount Pleasant school administrator, who informed the police that...
Review of Ombudsperson, Deborah Dodge's first year in position
Deborah Dodge, the newly hired ombudsperson for Central Michigan University as of last November, is closing in on her first year in the position. Dodge received her bachelor’s degree in political science and women’s studies from Portland State University. She then got her master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in higher education administration with a focus in leadership, policy, and organization.
