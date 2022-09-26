ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary

CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
CORINTH, MS
Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

Mifflin Day will be Oct. 1. Come enjoy all you can eat stew and live music. Stew will be available for purchase for $20 a gallon; please bring a container. The Chester County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Senior Center. The evening speaker will be John Talbot, and the topic to be announced. This is your place if you are interested in history and good company. All are welcome.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Savannah, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBBJ

Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane. The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Savannah Food Crawls#Price Streets
WBBJ

$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBBJ

Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday

AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
CLIFTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy