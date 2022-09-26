Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
ucbjournal.com
From East To West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than...
WBBJ
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Mifflin Day will be Oct. 1. Come enjoy all you can eat stew and live music. Stew will be available for purchase for $20 a gallon; please bring a container. The Chester County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Senior Center. The evening speaker will be John Talbot, and the topic to be announced. This is your place if you are interested in history and good company. All are welcome.
majorleaguefishing.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Pickwick Lake, Tennessee
COUNCE, Tenn. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Tennessee, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake.
courieranywhere.com
Shiloh National Military Park to commemorate 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth
On the weekend of Oct. 1-2, activities commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth will include cannon and musket firing demonstrations, ranger-led programs, and a special visitor in the form of a camel representing Old Douglas, a pack animal used by the 43rd Mississippi Infantry. The activities take...
WBBJ
Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane. The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
WBBJ
$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/26/22 – 09/27/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
radio7media.com
Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
