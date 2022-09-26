ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fkFP_0iBDlYrM00

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s 02:25

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing.

"We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.

And they glide onto the ice.

"It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy.

The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957.

Then they learned to skate with their two kids.

"They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said Nancy.

Now in their 80s with grandchildren, the two ice dance together three times a week.

"There's the challenge. Trying not to fall. The challenge to execute the dance moves. And just the love of being out there," said Richard.

While some things have changed, they've weathered the rough patches and falls, together.

"Oh we're a lot slower," said Nancy with a laugh.

"We had each other during great times. And we lifted each other up during times that might not have been so great," said Richard.

So after 65 years of marriage, what has kept them as partners on and off the ice for so long?

"We're still having fun," said Nancy.

Richard added, "And we're still growing. We're always changing, and we're always staying the same. Inwardly, she's the same person. She's the same 16-year-old girl that answered the door. And with life experience."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Bonded by rare muscle disorder, woman and sixth grader raise money for a cure

BOSTON -- Meet Lexi Pappas and Kate Zwickau: they have a rare disease called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy or FSHD. It's a genetic muscle disorder that leads to the weakening of skeletal muscles over time."For me, even just in the few years I lost my ability to run," Lexi told WBZ-TV. They met six years ago when Kate received her diagnosis of spontaneous infantile FSHD and her mom found Lexi from YouTube videos. She wanted her to have someone to relate to. "I'm like 'what is what is wrong with me?' and then I'm told that there's more people like me and I'm...
BOSTON, MA
harvardpress.com

News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture

Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
HARVARD, MA
Berkeley Beacon

‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea

Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Winthrop, MA
Society
City
Winthrop, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Parents hit with COVID thank NICU for caring for newborn twins

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Health care workers are a special group of people who have dedicated themselves, day in and day out, to saving and improving the quality of our lives.A local family wants to make sure the NICU team at Brigham and Women's Hospital knows the care they received is beyond any level of gratitude they could ever express.New parents Tejal Patel and Sean Laporta said the team at Brigham and Women's helped them navigate the most challenging three months of their lives."This week we started to get some giggles for the first time, so we're really excited...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Englanders check on family, loved ones in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits

TAMPA  - Michael Petty has been sitting in his Jamaica Plain home, keeping a close eye on the next camera that shows the outside of his Tampa condo. "I see a lot of palms flying around the pool area, and I hear the wind," he told WBZ. He and his husband are safe in Boston and constantly checking in on loved ones as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the gulf coast. "We have been not getting this for decades, and I just keep thinking and holding my breath, thinking that eventually all of the building of the condos and things in Tampa......
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Dance#Dance Moves
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Boston

To Do List: Davis Mega Maze, Spooky Tour in Salem, Robo Boston

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out a popular corn maze in Sterling, take a spooky tour in Salem, and see a block party of robotics in the Seaport. It's all a part of our To Do List!DAVIS MEGA MAZE GRAND OPENINGThis weekend, a popular corn maze is opening to the public for the season. On Saturday, Davis Mega Maze opens "The Game of Life" on weekends through October 30. In addition to the eight-acre maze, enjoy food, live music, and attractions, including an obstacle course, petting farm, and a zipline. https://davismegamaze.com/tickets/When: Oct. 1-30 - Saturdays: 11:30-7pm, Sundays: 11:30-5pm; Monday, October...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Salem 'Hocus Pocus' cottage available to rent on Airbnb

(CNN) -- Don't get your knickers in a twist, it's just a haunted Airbnb.The Sanderson sisters of "Hocus Pocus" fame are inviting guests to stay at their creepy cottage in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, this Halloween season.The witchy trio's home has been recreated in celebration of "Hocus Pocus 2," which will be streaming on Disney+ beginning September 30.The Halloween classic tells the fictional story of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, who were executed in the late 1600s for witchcraft, but are inadvertently resurrected three centuries later and hellbent on sucking the soul of a child to remain alive.The...
SALEM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some Boston-area restaurants add hunger relief donation option to menus

BOSTON - There's a new menu option at some local restaurants.The Greater Boston Food Bank is partnering with businesses to add virtual charity items to their menus.Customers can order an appetizer, entrée or dessert - all priced at different donation amounts, and the proceeds will go toward supporting local families. Trillium in Canton and Boston lists the "Gift of Giving" for $5."Take a bite. Give a bite. Add this to your order and donate directly to the Greater Boston Food Bank," the menu states.And Myers + Chang in Boston lists "Chilled Charity" for $10 on its cocktail menu."Help is a menu item away," the restaurant says. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy