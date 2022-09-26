Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Hazel M. DeShane, 84, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of 594 River Road, Raymondville, will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be held in the Raymondville Cemetery following the calling hours. Mrs. DeShane passed away on September 19, 2022 at the Rochester General Hospital. Hazel is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob”, Raymondville; a son, Robert E. DeShane, Old Orchard Beach, ME; a daughter, Kristy and Patrick Lockhart, Dexter, ME; her seven beloved grandchildren, Justin and Lindsey Monbarron, Devon and Steven Hill, Ammber and Anthony Chambers, Michael and Jessica Lockhart, Andrew and Ansalewit Lockhart, Kyle Lockhart and Sean Lockhart; her nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudette Briggs, FL and Phyllis McKenty, ME as well as several nieces and nephews, especially Karen Seeber and Elizabeth Reynolds that went above and beyond to help care for her. Hazel was pre-deceased by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Linda DeShane; a brother, Myron Taylor and four sisters, Mary Seeber, Carol Taylor, Kathy Taylor and Nona Murray.
wwnytv.com
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and formerly of Sissonville and Norwood, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Mrs. Herne passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.
wwnytv.com
Joey Lee Farmer, 39, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Lee Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, in Massena. Joey was born on February 27, 1983, in Massena, the son of the late Joel T. Farmer and Helen Marie Enslow. He attended Massena schools and later achieved his GED. On September 13, 2014, he married JoAnn Kocsis in Massena.
wwnytv.com
Scott F. Rogers, 58, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Scott F. Rogers, 58, passed away on September 28th, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT with his wife by his side. Scott was born in Massena on December 17, 1963 to Walter F. and Carol A. (McGowan) Rogers. Scott was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam will be private. Rose passed away on Sunday evening (September 25, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. She is survived by her sons Phillip (Linda) Trimm of Potsdam, Thomas (Val) Trimm of Farmington, Timothy...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, a resident of St. Highway 56, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Parrotte passed away early Thursday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available once finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Carolyn S. Parrotte.
adirondackalmanack.com
Fire in The Adirondacks
Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Noella M. Clarke, 49, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Noella M. Clarke, 49, of 14 Depot Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Noella was born on March 24, 1973 in Lowville, NY, daughter of Sheryl LaBrie. She earned a Bachelor of Arts...
wwnytv.com
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
mymalonetelegram.com
Main Street fountain flows with local history
MALONE — The village has a rich and vibrant history, and there are historical landmarks thro…
wwnytv.com
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Phil was born on September 1, 1937, in Rochester, the son of the late...
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket.
wwnytv.com
Elm tree pest found in St. Lawrence County
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - An invasive species harmful to elm trees has been found in St. Lawrence County. The state Department f Environmental Conservation says the elm zigzag sawfly has been detected at Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest. It’s the first...
wwnytv.com
Philip E. Rybke, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
wwnytv.com
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thursday marked a new era for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Lock in Massena as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg kicked off an $8.4 million project to renovate the visitor’s center there. “This new visitor center is going to reinvigorate the local economy, create good...
wwnytv.com
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
Comments / 0