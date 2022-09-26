RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of 594 River Road, Raymondville, will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be held in the Raymondville Cemetery following the calling hours. Mrs. DeShane passed away on September 19, 2022 at the Rochester General Hospital. Hazel is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bob”, Raymondville; a son, Robert E. DeShane, Old Orchard Beach, ME; a daughter, Kristy and Patrick Lockhart, Dexter, ME; her seven beloved grandchildren, Justin and Lindsey Monbarron, Devon and Steven Hill, Ammber and Anthony Chambers, Michael and Jessica Lockhart, Andrew and Ansalewit Lockhart, Kyle Lockhart and Sean Lockhart; her nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudette Briggs, FL and Phyllis McKenty, ME as well as several nieces and nephews, especially Karen Seeber and Elizabeth Reynolds that went above and beyond to help care for her. Hazel was pre-deceased by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Linda DeShane; a brother, Myron Taylor and four sisters, Mary Seeber, Carol Taylor, Kathy Taylor and Nona Murray.

RAYMONDVILLE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO