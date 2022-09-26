ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
Wall Street drifts at close of dismal week, month, quarter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is drifting around its lowest levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what’s been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after flipping between small losses and gains in...
