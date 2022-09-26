FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO