Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Arlen E. Anderson, 68, Nauvoo
Arlen Edward Anderson “Rob Sherwood” 68, of Nauvoo, IL died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. He was born October 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Paul and Beatrice Borden Anderson. On July 20, 1981, Rob was united in marriage to Christina...
Kiwanis wants to find spookiest house
FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
09/28/22 – 10:10 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Alexis Taylor Pfeiff, 20, of Fort Madison, in the 3400 block of Avenue G, on a charge of violation of a domestic no-contact order. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/28/22 – 1:49 p.m. – Fort Madison police...
Iowa Fertilizer gives $250K to career center
MONTROSE - Iowa Fertilizer officials on Tuesday unveiled a check for a quarter million dollars to help get a county career center off to a strong start. The Lee County Career Advantage Center got the boost at the Lee County Economic Development Group offices in Montrose as part of a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Graber hopes state may look at county's ambulance woes
LEE COUNTY - Local officials are looking into possible funding streams at local and state levels to help offset what could be a $1 million shortfall in the Lee County Ambulance service. The ambulance service is expecting a large demand with the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital effective Friday...
Lady Hounds outlast Mt. Pleasant in SEC win
MT. PLEASANT - Taylor Johnson had 13 kills to lead Fort Madison to a road win over Mt. Pleasant Tuesday night. Elle Ruble had 10 kills. Lauryn Helmick and Aija Jenkins both had six for Fort Madison (2-3, 2-13). Amy Yasenchok had 23 digs. Isabella Boeding and Lexi Beebe both...
New solar field may not reduce local electric bills
FORT MADISON - Details on an 877-acre solar field near Wever were unveiled to Lee County residents Tuesday night at Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Fort Madison. Less than a hundred people attended the Iowa Utilities Board Informational hearing, which was laid back in comparison to recent public hearings the IUB held over the Navigator carbon capture pipeline being proposed to be run through the county.
