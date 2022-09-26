Read full article on original website
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
Lions electronic waste collection fundraiser Oct. 1
GILFORD — Got an old computer collecting dust in your closet or a broken air conditioner sitting on the back porch? What do you do with such items when you replace them? Everything from laptops, phones and computers to TVs cost a fortune to haul away. Turn all that...
Laconia residents to participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
'She Built This: Lakes Region' event takes place Sept. 29
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
$8.95 million loan fund aims to spur affordable housing in Upper Valley
Evernorth, a nonprofit housing organization that serves the three northern New England states, has launched an $8.95 million program to fund development of workforce housing in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont. The fund, backed financially by eight Upper Valley employers, will work with developers and housing organizations...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed
A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday. These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Sue Knowles, 102
LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102. Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
Lorraine A. Westcott, 92
LACONIA — Lorraine A. Westcott, 92, of Laconia, died September 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a short period of declining health. Born in Medford, Massachusetts on September 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward and Marion (Holman) Williams.
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Golden View first in state to offer LPN Apprenticeship Program
MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center to be the first senior care facility in the state to offer an LPN apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor. The 11-month program, which started on Sept. 6, with a full class, consists of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training...
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
Meredith Historical Society to feature NH art and artists on Oct. 4
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming program on Tuesday, Oct. 4, titled “Granite State Gallery: NH Art and Artists Through the Years.” The program will be presented by Jane Oneail who will examine works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state's scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Jane Oneail is the founder of Culturally Curious, an arts education consulting firm specializing in art appreciation programs. Jane holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University. A New Hampshire native, Jane has worked at some of the state's most esteemed cultural institutions and has also taught at the college level for more than a decade.
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
New Hampton Historical Society presents 'The Ballad Lives!'
NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.
Police viewing video showing vandalism at library park; Human Relations Committee plans vigil
LACONIA — Police are studying surveillance video which shows people vandalizing the park next to the library with graffiti. Police Chief Matt Canfield said detectives started examining the video after the library reported on Tuesday incidents of vandalism at the facility.
Derry police: Nails deliberately spread across driveway at police station
DERRY, N.H. — Police in Derry are looking for the person who scattered nails across the driveway of their department. Officers said the same thing happened in June, so they believe it was done deliberately. “Once again, the nails were strewn across the driveway in such a way that...
