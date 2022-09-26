ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NH

WMUR.com

Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
LONDONDERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lions electronic waste collection fundraiser Oct. 1

GILFORD — Got an old computer collecting dust in your closet or a broken air conditioner sitting on the back porch? What do you do with such items when you replace them? Everything from laptops, phones and computers to TVs cost a fortune to haul away. Turn all that...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia residents to participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

'She Built This: Lakes Region' event takes place Sept. 29

LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
LACONIA, NH
nhbr.com

$8.95 million loan fund aims to spur affordable housing in Upper Valley

Evernorth, a nonprofit housing organization that serves the three northern New England states, has launched an $8.95 million program to fund development of workforce housing in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont. The fund, backed financially by eight Upper Valley employers, will work with developers and housing organizations...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed

A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday.  These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Sue Knowles, 102

LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102. Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lorraine A. Westcott, 92

LACONIA — Lorraine A. Westcott, 92, of Laconia, died September 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a short period of declining health. Born in Medford, Massachusetts on September 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward and Marion (Holman) Williams.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Golden View first in state to offer LPN Apprenticeship Program

MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center to be the first senior care facility in the state to offer an LPN apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor. The 11-month program, which started on Sept. 6, with a full class, consists of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training...
MEREDITH, NH
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Historical Society to feature NH art and artists on Oct. 4

MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming program on Tuesday, Oct. 4, titled “Granite State Gallery: NH Art and Artists Through the Years.” The program will be presented by Jane Oneail who will examine works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state's scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Jane Oneail is the founder of Culturally Curious, an arts education consulting firm specializing in art appreciation programs. Jane holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University. A New Hampshire native, Jane has worked at some of the state's most esteemed cultural institutions and has also taught at the college level for more than a decade.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampton Historical Society presents 'The Ballad Lives!'

NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.
NEW HAMPTON, NH

