Columbia, SC ((WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with several other local, state, and federal agencies have now nabbed 21 people in connection with dog fighting rings around through out the Palmetto State. According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, in some cases dogs were actively fighting when the warrants were served at various locations. The arrests are part of a statewide operation to shut down dog fighting rings and in the process helped authorities rescue 305 dogs. According to SLED this is the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina History.

LEE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO