Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
abccolumbia.com
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC offers free HIV testing during “PrEP Awareness Week”
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — This week is the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s third annual “PrEP Awareness Week.”. As part of the initiative, free and confidential HIV testing will be available at colleges and universities across the state, including the University of South Carolina, Allen University, Voorhees College, and Benedict College.
abccolumbia.com
City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Columbia International University to kick-start 100th anniversary celebration with concert
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia International University will be kick-starting their 100th anniversary celebrations with a concert by Grammy and Gospel award winner Laura Story. The Christian music artist graduated from the University in 2003 and was raised Spartanburg. She is known for writing the Christian music top-charting song “Indescribable.”...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
abccolumbia.com
Statewide dog fighting operation lands 21 people behind bars
Columbia, SC ((WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with several other local, state, and federal agencies have now nabbed 21 people in connection with dog fighting rings around through out the Palmetto State. According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, in some cases dogs were actively fighting when the warrants were served at various locations. The arrests are part of a statewide operation to shut down dog fighting rings and in the process helped authorities rescue 305 dogs. According to SLED this is the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina History.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry College opening food pantry for students experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry College is opening a new campus food pantry for college students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing food insecurity and inaccessibility. The food pantry will open on Sept. 29 at 3 pm after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Weber Campus Ministry House, 1504 Evans St.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Family of fallen CPD officer start GoFundme page
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The family of a Columbia Master Police officer who died last weekend have started a GoFundMe page for the fallen officer. Columbia Police shared the account information on their twitter account which was started by Officer Tyrell Owens Riley’s little sister. According to her, the unexpected death of Riley has been devastating and are hoping to raise money to “maintain the stability his young daughter and family left behind”.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian: ABC Columbia studios back on air, check us out online, Facebook Live
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is back on the air after we experienced a power outage due to Ian earlier this morning. You can still check us out online. We’ll be updating your Forecast and the track of Ian on our Facebook page. Tyler Ryan on Facebook live...
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
abccolumbia.com
Washington Street Deck construction postponed due to possible inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says they are postponing the Washington Street Deck construction project until Oct. 7-9 due to possible inclement weather. In a press release, city officials say people will not be able to enter or exit the deck at 1100 Washington Street while it is closed.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Oktoberfest and Blues Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, the annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival is back!. This is the festival’s 25th year and it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation, say organizers. You can head to Camden for the live...
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. ALPHA Behavioral Health Centers— Offices in Lee and Kershaw Counties...
abccolumbia.com
School closings and early dismissals due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several school districts have announced early school dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to possible severe weather. So far, the following schools have decided to have school closings and/or early dismissals due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. Ben Lippen...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina tops SC State 50-10 in game moved for Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in South Carolina’s 50-10 victory over South Carolina State in a game moved from Saturday to Thursday night because of Hurricane Ian. Rattler finished with 212 yards, completing 21 of 27 passes including...
abccolumbia.com
CPD arrest duo accused of trying to sell fentanyl
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit have taken thousands of pills authorities believe are imitation fentanyl off the street. Police say during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harden Street officers pulled over 52 year old Loria Ann Leal...
Comments / 0