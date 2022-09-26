Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News
Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan
If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
Encouraging Video Of Steelers Star T.J. Watt Emerges
T.J. Watt is doing everything in his power to get back to playing ASAP. The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher was going through some individual drills off to the side while the rest of his teammates were practicing. Watt got injured in the late stages of the Steelers' Week 1...
NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News
Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.
Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger walked away from a car accident on Monday with non-life threatening injuries. Garrett suffered minor injuries and any long-term injuries are unclear. What is clear is Garrett needs to slow down on the roads. Garrett was cited by the Ohio...
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
The Cleveland Browns Offense is Humming
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett followed a promising showing against the New York Jets with an even better showing on Thursday night against the Steelers. Brissett finished with a 90.4 passing grade, per PFF, and 92.5 overall. He was the highest graded player of the game and for good reason.
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
Bengals lose DJ Reader for significant time after tests on knee injury
It doesn’t sound like the Cincinnati Bengals will lose star defensive lineman DJ Reader for the entire 2022 season. But after testing on the knee injury he suffered in Week 3, it’s clear Reader will be on the shelf for quite a while. According to Kelsey Conway of...
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo...
