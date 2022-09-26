ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News

Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
Larry Brown Sports

Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan

If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
The Spun

Encouraging Video Of Steelers Star T.J. Watt Emerges

T.J. Watt is doing everything in his power to get back to playing ASAP. The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher was going through some individual drills off to the side while the rest of his teammates were practicing. Watt got injured in the late stages of the Steelers' Week 1...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News

Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns Offense is Humming

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett followed a promising showing against the New York Jets with an even better showing on Thursday night against the Steelers. Brissett finished with a 90.4 passing grade, per PFF, and 92.5 overall. He was the highest graded player of the game and for good reason.
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
FOX Sports

Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
