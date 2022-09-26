ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Danelda Wright
3d ago

I moved into Happy Hill Graden when I was about 8yrs old from Salem Ave not far from H.H.G in 1972. Grew up in a Village we're there were respectful families, children were children, Adults we're parents in the village. U we're watched any of village. The parents all raised the children and they were all there to help raise the children. If Ur parents/parent worked there was someone to babysit or keep an eye on the one's that needed to be watched! We also have quite a lot of Famous Athletes, Entertainers, Medical Doctors and Nurses, Lawyer's, Business Owners, Teacher's, Military Personal, Highschool/ College Graduates and Upstanding Role Moles and Prominent People who made the Steps in the Community to taught Us (Children - Some of the Parents) how to Make a Better Lyfe.. I'm Greatful for have lived there for 37yrs. I'm a Mother, Grandma, Sister,Aunt, Great Grandma , Thankful for still calling Happy Hill Graden Mi Village.

WXII 12

Winston-Salem community debates Happy Hill

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens gathered for a community meeting in Winston-Salem, Wednesday evening. Participants discussed the future of several acres of land in the Happy Hill community. Earlier this week, the arts-based school rescinded its bid to buy the land, designated for affordable housing by the city. At Wednesday's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
alamancenews.com

Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch

Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem student going to national STEM competition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three North Carolina middle school students (grades 6-8) are among 30 national finalists to the North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair. Watch more headlines in the video above. They hail from Winston-Salem, Cary, and Charlotte schools. Ankit Biswas from the Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem State University Celebrates 130th Anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is celebrating 130 years. Not only that, but it's also homecoming week for the Rams. "It's just an exciting day at WSSU," said WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson. "To have been in this city 130 years – being a central part of this city – it's important to us and we get to showcase it."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
WXII 12

Summit School Celebrates 90 Years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Summit School is celebrating 90 years of education. There was a gathering Tuesday morning to celebrate its Founders Day. As part of the celebration, the school donated its 900th bicycle through the Twin City Bike Collective. The students also gathered outside to take a group picture.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Fire Department prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — First responders across the Triad are preparing for potential impact by Hurricane Ian. In Greensboro, the fire department has been busy checking, maintaining, and preparing equipment ahead of what could be heavy storms. Speaking with Dwayne Church, the deputy fire chief for the department, he said...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

