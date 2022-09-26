I moved into Happy Hill Graden when I was about 8yrs old from Salem Ave not far from H.H.G in 1972. Grew up in a Village we're there were respectful families, children were children, Adults we're parents in the village. U we're watched any of village. The parents all raised the children and they were all there to help raise the children. If Ur parents/parent worked there was someone to babysit or keep an eye on the one's that needed to be watched! We also have quite a lot of Famous Athletes, Entertainers, Medical Doctors and Nurses, Lawyer's, Business Owners, Teacher's, Military Personal, Highschool/ College Graduates and Upstanding Role Moles and Prominent People who made the Steps in the Community to taught Us (Children - Some of the Parents) how to Make a Better Lyfe.. I'm Greatful for have lived there for 37yrs. I'm a Mother, Grandma, Sister,Aunt, Great Grandma , Thankful for still calling Happy Hill Graden Mi Village.
