ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cuba legalizes same-sex marriage in referendum, will allow gay couples to adopt

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsmpL_0iBDkgrf00

Cuba v oted to legalize same-sex marriage in a referendum, also making it legal for gay couples to adopt children.

The referendum passed with 94% of votes being counted at a nearly 2 to 1 margin, with 3,936,790 voting in favor and 1,950,090 against, CNN reported . The vote in favor will see an overhaul in the family code, which has been the law of the land since the communist revolution in 1959. The new family code, at 100 pages, went through over two dozen drafts and hours of debate, according to the BBC.

Ramon Espinosa/AP
Two women register to vote at a polling station during the new Family Code referendum in Havana, Cuba.


MAKESHIFT BOATS CARRYING OVER 40 CUBAN MIGRANTS ARRIVE ON FLORIDA COAST

The legalization is a far cry from the persecution gay people faced in Cuba in the 1960s and 1970s, when they were sent to labor camps for "re-education." Homosexuality was legalized in 1979, but gay people still complain of open discrimination.

The opposition to the referendum came mainly from conservatives and religious groups, including Cuba's evangelical churches.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The referendum is considered to be an effort by the Cuban government to clean up its human rights record following a brutal crackdown on protests last year, according to the BBC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
UPI News

Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Cubans headed to the polls Sunday to vote in a referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage. The vote went forward despite preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which is ian on the island nation as a major hurricane early Tuesday. The referendum involves a potential overhaul...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Same Sex Marriage#Homosexuality#Evangelical Churches#Racism#Cnn#Cuban
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
WORLD
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
BBC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
70K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy