JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO