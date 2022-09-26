ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
First Coast News

JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
News4Jax.com

4 men suffering from gunshot wounds treated at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Tuesday of four men who walked in to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to A Philip Randolph Boulevard near Union Street in reference...
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
First Coast News

Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
News4Jax.com

East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage

Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
News4Jax.com

Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
