More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
First Coast News
Police: Four shot during incident in Historic Eastside, 1 in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot during an incident in Jacksonville's Historic Eastside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says the victims range in age from teenagers to adults in their mid-40s. Three of them are expected to be OK, however, JSO says one in critical condition.
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Clay County for being in possession of a vehicle that is not his, with a broken ignition and key.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday in Orange Park and is facing a charge of grand theft auto, deputies say.
First Coast News
JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident
A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.
JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
News4Jax.com
4 men suffering from gunshot wounds treated at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Tuesday of four men who walked in to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to A Philip Randolph Boulevard near Union Street in reference...
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
Video: Nassau County deputies save boaters during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office rescued two people from their sailboat during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday evening. The NCSO Marine Unit saved the boaters in the Fernandina Harbor around 8:30 p.m., according to their social media. No one was hurt, thankfully. Nassau officials want to remind...
News4Jax.com
Man chases after suspected car burglars leading to shootout on Southside, 3 in custody: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men are in custody after a string of car burglaries led to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A resident’s surveillance camera in the Price Park Drive subdivision captured nearly 10 gunshots and a car speeding away from the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police: Man recovering after burglary turned shooting on Powers Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting on Powers Avenue, Sunday morning. Around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at 9600 block of Prince Park Drive. While officials were on the way, neighbors called to report a shooting in in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue.
First Coast News
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
First Coast News
JSO: Four people shot during incident on A Philip Randolph Boulevard
Four people have been shot in Jacksonville Tuesday night. Three are in stable condition and one is in critical.
JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose. JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park Drive this morning. That’s...
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
News4Jax.com
East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage
Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
News4Jax.com
Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
