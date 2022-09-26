ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Hearing soon: Canyon County commissioners approve changes to draft comprehensive plan

By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

CALDWELL — Two of three Canyon County commissioners voted in favor Monday to approve changes to the county’s draft comprehensive land use plan, paving the way for another public hearing on the plan.

Commissioners Pam White and Keri Smith voted in favor of approving the changes, while Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against.

Smith said, “there is a lot in this plan that supports smart growth and areas for our communities to grow. This still recognizes our No. 1 industry, and that once we put houses over the top of ag land, we don’t get that back. And a plan — not a zoning ordinance — that supports agriculture is incredibly important.”

Van Beek said, “I will support the changes made so far,” but believes there is “more work to be done,” saying she would “hold” on approving the plan itself.

The county is tentatively planning for another hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m., though that is subject to change, said Commissioner Keri Smith. Members of the public will be able to give testimony at that meeting.

Last week, the commission heard testimony from a variety of community stakeholders for and against the plan, with concerns about preserving farm land and property rights taking center stage, as previously reported . The commissioners and the county’s planning and zoning commission suggested changes to the draft plan, which were reviewed at Monday’s hearing.

One of the changes approved on Monday was removing all of the new overlays proposed in the comprehensive plan, including the agritourism overlay proposed in the Sunnyslope region and an intensive agriculture overlay. Instead, the plan now includes an action item to develop each overlay, a process that would be overseen by two proposed county advisory groups, and would include “thorough public outreach” to ensure it works for everyone, said Elizabeth Allen, a planning manager for the county.

Ron Jenkins
3d ago

No more building, we need our farm and Ranch land and Forest land, don't ruin Idaho just because these outsiders want to build housing and other developments, Idaho is Idaho because of our land, if these transplants want to build, they can move to another state, Preferably in the tornado alley where they belong, leave Idaho out of your plan's.

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
