wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 north in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting that all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Botetourt Co. at mile marker 156 due to a vehicle fire. The incident is in the area of Brughs Mill Road. VDOT says motorists can expect delays when travelling in this area.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
WSET
Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
WSET
Tractor Trailer accident to shut down part of I-81 in Roanoke Co. for most of the day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer accident is impacting traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County. The accident is at mile marker 137, just below Wildwood Road. As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning, traffic was backed up for half a mile. VDOT says the South right lane, right...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSET
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle suspended due to Hurricane Ian weather
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle will be suspended for the weekend. Officials said this is due to impending weather from Hurricane Ian. They said shuttle service will resume on Friday, October 7 at 7 a.m. For more information on the shuttle, see our article:...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after crash involving moped in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a moped was killed in a crash in Danville Friday morning, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say they responded around 7:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of West Main St. 52-year-old Alvin Richardson was driving a moped eastbound when he was...
WSET
City of Danville announces preparations for Hurricane Ian remnants
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, the City of Danville announced various departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph, for much of the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian. The city says the event won’t be rescheduled. The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Rocky Mount homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Beautiful Spacious Custom Built Ranch Style Home with 276.35ac located in Henry County, Virginia (6861 Chatham Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112). Approximately 4,067 sq ft finished. Main Floor: Kitchen, Pantry, Half Bath, Wine Room, Dining Room, Living Room with wood burning rock fireplace, cathedral ceiling and 2 ceiling fans, Bedroom with full bath, 2nd bedroom with full bath, Library with wood burning fireplace, Master Bedroom and Master Bath. 2nd level: Bonus Room/Man Cave. Full Bath. Partial Unfinished basement.3 car attached garage. Large Patio entertainment area. 2 car detached garage. 276.35 ac. Beautifully landscaped. 3 ac around the home is open and 273.35 wooded. Land is rolling. Abundant wildlife-hunting. 2 streams. Fronts on state paved road.
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
WSET
Get Downtown canceled due to weather, will not be rescheduled
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg's Get Downtown event has officially been canceled due to inclement weather stemming from Hurricane Ian. With heavy rain and wind expected for Friday and Saturday, the decision was made for the safety of vendors, entertainers and festival-goers. The Downtown Lynchburg Association consulted with Lynchburg's...
