Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.

