After more vandalism at Old Quarry Trails kiosk in Wyoming, BLM increasing reward for information on crime

oilcity.news
Make-A-Wish grants teenager’s wish for Wyoming Cowboys-themed ‘man cave’
CASPER, Wyo. — A Newcastle teenager can now enjoy a “man cave” in the garage of his family’s home after Make-A-Wish Wyoming granted his wish for the room makeover. Yestin, 17, has a genetic disorder that has limited his ability to play sports in high school, a Tuesday press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming said.
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
