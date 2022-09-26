After more vandalism at Old Quarry Trails kiosk in Wyoming, BLM increasing reward for information on crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO