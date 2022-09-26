ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man beats victim with brick, steals cash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a man used a brick to beat up another man, then yanked the stunned victim’s pants off to steal cash out of his pockets. Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tre Banks. They say it was Banks who launched the unprovoked attack on the man. He was sitting on the front of a house on Starling Drive last Sunday when Banks rolled up. Banks picked up a brick and, ignoring the others on the porch, went straight for the victim, according to police. After beating the man into submission, they say Banks started trying to go through the man’s pockets, but had to yank the victim’s pants off to steal the cash, and other personal items, he was carrying. Banks then left the scene.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.  Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL

