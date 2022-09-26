Read full article on original website
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
2 arrested for allegedly carjacking, leading police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people after they allegedly stole a car and led officers on a chase on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to a release from the MPD. Breshaud Bailey-Poellnitz, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. Poellnitz was arrested for robbery, […]
Daphne Police searching for man, allegedly used stolen credit cards at ‘several ATMs’
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said used a stolen credit card at “several ATMs” in August, according to a Facebook post from the DPD. Police said the suspect in the photos below used the stolen credit cards on […]
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
Florida clerk pulls gun on man who brought shotgun into gas station during attempted robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Mother strangles her son after argument about seeing girlfriend: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation. On Sept. 27, deputies […]
Mobile Police: Man beats victim with brick, steals cash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a man used a brick to beat up another man, then yanked the stunned victim’s pants off to steal cash out of his pockets. Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tre Banks. They say it was Banks who launched the unprovoked attack on the man. He was sitting on the front of a house on Starling Drive last Sunday when Banks rolled up. Banks picked up a brick and, ignoring the others on the porch, went straight for the victim, according to police. After beating the man into submission, they say Banks started trying to go through the man’s pockets, but had to yank the victim’s pants off to steal the cash, and other personal items, he was carrying. Banks then left the scene.
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies
DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect. Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine reportedly found in Mary Esther man’s car
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A Mary Esther man has been charged with trafficking in narcotics after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs in his car. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Nija Gamble, 32, of Cypress Street, faces three felony narcotics...
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
Suspect charged with attempted murder after man shot in forehead outside Alabama sports bar
A Foley man’s charges connected to a shooting outside a sports bar earlier this month have been upgraded to attempted murder. Terrance A. Hayes, 37, had been facing charges of 1st degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot 48-year-old Gary Patterson of Foley in the forehead with a .22-caliber pistol during a September 17 altercation.
Chief Paul Prine gives an update after second suspect is arrested for firing shots at MPD vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s been another arrest in that shooting on Flicker drive where a police car was hit with gunfire at least three times. In addition to 32-year-old Valeido Davidson, 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested over the weekend. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder along...
