Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Charters’ Bella Bertorelli Commits to Play College Softball

Bella Bertorelli during batting practice. Coral Springs Charter senior Bella Bertorelli has officially announced her commitment to play softball at Rollins College in Florida. “One of my biggest dreams for so long was to play college softball and now that it’s finally come true, it a combination of feeling thrilled, a little bit relieved, and also anxious and excited to get started,” said Bertorelli.
Bad Day at Hard Rock

Last Saturday was Coach Mario Cristobal’s 52nd birthday. I’m willing to go out on a limb and hazard a guess that he’s had 51 better ones. Miami is expected to dominate visiting teams like 25 point underdog Middle Tennessee State. In a complete collapse the Hurricanes were manhandled by the Blue Raiders.
Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami

MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
LDS missionaries in Florida are safe following hurricane

FLORIDA — All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Ian pummeled the coast near Cayo Costa. Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church said, “At the moment, all missionaries are safe in Florida.”. The missions...
Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Cancel Classes for Hurricane Ian

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the area was expected to feel some effects from Hurricane Ian. In Broward, all before and after-school activities are also canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available. Broward officials will provide an...
Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter

Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
Stand-Up Comedy Comes To Tamarac Oct. 14

The place for stand-up comedy in Tamarac is the Haitian soul food restaurant Creole Garden. “This is a show merging local and established talents with delicious food,” said New York transplant comedian/promoter Fasil Malik, who hosts the Spill The Beans Comedy Show every second and fourth Friday each month at 8:00 pm.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
God Forbid! University of Miami Declines to Screen New Billy Corben Documentary

As documentarian Billy Corben geared up for the release of his upcoming documentary about the well-publicized sex scandal involving a Miami pool boy and evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr., he contacted his alma mater, the University of Miami (UM), to ask whether the school would be interested in scheduling a screening at its Bill Cosford Cinema.
