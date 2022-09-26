Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Related
Coral Springs Charters’ Bella Bertorelli Commits to Play College Softball
Bella Bertorelli during batting practice. Coral Springs Charter senior Bella Bertorelli has officially announced her commitment to play softball at Rollins College in Florida. “One of my biggest dreams for so long was to play college softball and now that it’s finally come true, it a combination of feeling thrilled, a little bit relieved, and also anxious and excited to get started,” said Bertorelli.
Week 5 High School Football Games in Coral Springs Rescheduled
With all High School football games canceled Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian, four high school football teams in Coral Springs have announced makeup dates. Marjory Stoneman Douglas at Coral Springs High School. Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Coral Glades at Cypress Bay High School. Saturday, Oct. 1...
CSC Middle School Girls and Boys Cross Country Dominate Open
The Coral Springs Charter Middle School cross country team dominated in the Pine Crest Open on Sept. 23. The girl’s team came in first and competed against Pine Crest, Kings Academy, and Mark’s Episcopal School in the 1.5-mile race. Lily Richardson had the top time for the Panthers...
southdadenewsleader.com
Bad Day at Hard Rock
Last Saturday was Coach Mario Cristobal’s 52nd birthday. I’m willing to go out on a limb and hazard a guess that he’s had 51 better ones. Miami is expected to dominate visiting teams like 25 point underdog Middle Tennessee State. In a complete collapse the Hurricanes were manhandled by the Blue Raiders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Olympic Heights athletic director fired after she took $24K from the district. How?
Less than a week after a jury cleared her of any criminal wrongdoing, a Jupiter Farms Elementary teacher was fired for collecting more than $24,000 in coaching stipends that district investigators say she didn't earn while she was the athletic director at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton. Cindy...
Miami New Times
Save Tropical Park: Residents Dig in Heels to Battle UM Football Stadium Plan
Despite University of Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich proclaiming the university is happy with its football team playing 20 miles away from campus at Hard Rock Stadium, billionaire attorney John H. Ruiz is still all-in for building a 60,000 seat stadium for the UM football team at. Tropical Park in...
2 Coral Springs Charter Students Receive Military Academy Nominations from Rep. Ted Deutch
Coral Springs Charter seniors Collin Teschky and Alana Browne received a congressional nomination to military academies — required for enrollment. Teschky received his nomination for the United States Military Academy, while Browne received hers from the U.S. Naval and U.S. Air Force Academy. Both students believed they were attending...
Click10.com
Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami
MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
KSLTV
LDS missionaries in Florida are safe following hurricane
FLORIDA — All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Ian pummeled the coast near Cayo Costa. Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church said, “At the moment, all missionaries are safe in Florida.”. The missions...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Cancel Classes for Hurricane Ian
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the area was expected to feel some effects from Hurricane Ian. In Broward, all before and after-school activities are also canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available. Broward officials will provide an...
thenewtropic.com
Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter
Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tamaractalk.com
Stand-Up Comedy Comes To Tamarac Oct. 14
The place for stand-up comedy in Tamarac is the Haitian soul food restaurant Creole Garden. “This is a show merging local and established talents with delicious food,” said New York transplant comedian/promoter Fasil Malik, who hosts the Spill The Beans Comedy Show every second and fourth Friday each month at 8:00 pm.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Miami New Times
God Forbid! University of Miami Declines to Screen New Billy Corben Documentary
As documentarian Billy Corben geared up for the release of his upcoming documentary about the well-publicized sex scandal involving a Miami pool boy and evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr., he contacted his alma mater, the University of Miami (UM), to ask whether the school would be interested in scheduling a screening at its Bill Cosford Cinema.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
VIDEO: Possible tornado flips planes in South Florida
Severe weather plagued South Florida as Hurricane Ian continued its approach to the Peninsula Tuesday.
Miami New Times
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0