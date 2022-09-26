Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one win away from setting a franchise wins record. Craig Kimbrel got the call in an extra-innings affair against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to set the record as the 34-year-old’s struggles continued. Kimbrel allowed three walks (though […] The post Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX 2
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
MLB・
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge star or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Shohei Ohtani’s surprising admission following near no-hitter
Shohei Ohtani continues to do the unthinkable. The Los Angeles Angels phenom dominated the Oakland Athletics by carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning and recording two hits and one RBI to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Ohtani allowed just two hits and a walk while recording 10 strikeouts in eight full innings […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s surprising admission following near no-hitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees prospect you’ve never heard of just led all minor-leaguers in WHIP
The New York Yankees may have significantly thinned out their upper-level pitching depth by trading Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and JP Sears. But just because an advanced class has departed doesn’t mean a new group isn’t right behind them, ready to contribute. Say what you will...
Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for
The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only […] The post Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
