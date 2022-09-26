Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missoula VA Back Open After Weapon Threat Arrest
(UPDATE - September 29, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Missoula Police Department responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of W. Broadway. One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
Details emerge in incident at Missoula VA clinic
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
Law enforcement on scene of "active" situation at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula Law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Homicide investigation underway in Clinton
A woman was pronounced dead after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault in Clinton Sunday, Sept. 25.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Guest Bartender: Fly Fishing Comedian Unveils New Highlander Beer
Fall is in the air. As some brace for the winter cold, others are embracing the brisk cool evenings and warm daylight hours on the water. Fall fly fishing is really starting to pick up steam. And people from all over are making the pilgrimage to Missoula in the hopes of tight lines.
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
