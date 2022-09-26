Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
usf.edu
Charlotte EOC official says Ian was not as catastrophic as feared for the county
Charlotte county emergency officials says so far there are no reported deaths due to Hurricane Ian. Public works crews have been clearing roads since dawn while emergency crews work to respond to emergency calls from residents that came in yesterday and overnight when weather conditions were to dangerous to respond.
How to decontaminate water during flooding: Polk FDOH
How to disinfect your water during flooding, as Hurricane Ian comes through Florida.
fox13news.com
Peace River flooding reaches record-high
The Peace River, which runs through Polk and Hardee counties, reached a record high of 25.26 feet before sunrise. That number is expected to rise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extreme wind warning issued in part of Sarasota County
An extreme wind warning is expected to be issued for Sarasota County in the coming hours as they eyewall of Hurricane Ian moves onshore.
Bay News 9
Trees down, lights out and storm surge all part of Ian's punch to Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Ian left a path of destruction in the Charlotte County area, including Punta Gorda, where as much as 7 feet of storm surge washed ashore Thursday near the gulf. The hurricane’s eye made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
floridapolitics.com
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
fox5atlanta.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor
The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.
Tornado Watch issued in Highlands County, NWS says
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Tuesday in Highlands County. The watch will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Update from Alert Polk
The National Weather Service is forecasting 12 to 18 inches of rain, with some isolated areas of up to 24 inches of rain to fall over Polk County in the next 36 hours. Residents who are in areas of Polk that are prone to flooding should evaluate potential flooding impacts to your home and safety. Emergency teams will not be able to rescue you during the storm.
Comments / 0