WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
WFMZ-TV Online
Poll: Shapiro and Fetterman lead, but voter trust in elections much lower
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll shows that Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates have an image problem and trail Democratic rivals in support. Lower GOP voter trust in elections may also hurt Republican turnout. Nationally, Republicans anticipate an advantage in the midterms due to a dip in support...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem couple leaves Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, as flights get cancelled due to storm
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - "Good evening my friends from the Florida Keys. Absolutely beautiful sunset," Richard and Kathy Mindler of Bethlehem said in a video posted during their vacation. It would be the last sunset the Mindlers would enjoy before scrambling to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian....
WFMZ-TV Online
South Heidelberg honors cops, firefighter who saved man
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Three first responders in Berks County were honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life. Two South Heidelberg Township police officers and a Womelsdorf fire official were the first to arrive at a Heidelberg Township home on Sept. 10, when a 67-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanna build sets for bands? Rock Lititz to host job fair
WARWICK TWP., Pa. — It's a place responsible for putting together some of the biggest shows around the globe. "Being a part of the live entertainment industry is very exciting," said Tori Hartman, global marketing manager. And Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is getting bigger. "As we've...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after small plane crashes in yard in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Wednesday. The crash was reported at the 1400 block of Keystone Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Officials say two people were inside the Single Engine Piper PA-28 when it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Veteran biking across the country in honor of fallen soldiers, including Pottsville captain
A retired Army colonel is on a mission. He's biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers, and to bring attention to what can happen when you return from the battlefield. Retired Col. Chris Kolenda led a group of 800 paratroopers in Afghanistan back in 2007. He lost six men...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in Lower Macungie. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
