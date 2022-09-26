ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
HAMBURG, PA
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
State
New Jersey State
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
South Heidelberg honors cops, firefighter who saved man

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Three first responders in Berks County were honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life. Two South Heidelberg Township police officers and a Womelsdorf fire official were the first to arrive at a Heidelberg Township home on Sept. 10, when a 67-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Wanna build sets for bands? Rock Lititz to host job fair

WARWICK TWP., Pa. — It's a place responsible for putting together some of the biggest shows around the globe. "Being a part of the live entertainment industry is very exciting," said Tori Hartman, global marketing manager. And Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is getting bigger. "As we've...
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
READING, PA
1 dead after small plane crashes in yard in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Wednesday. The crash was reported at the 1400 block of Keystone Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Officials say two people were inside the Single Engine Piper PA-28 when it...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in Lower Macungie. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

