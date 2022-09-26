GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO