Read full article on original website
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Bay Haven Grille in York County Reopens Under New Ownership
YORK-After more than 17 years in operation, Bay Haven Grille temporarily closed on George Washington Highway in May after one of its owners had to call it quits due to health reasons. Now, roughly four months later, the restaurant has reopened under new ownership. “I was diagnosed with an autoimmune...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
Lancaster County crash closes southbound lanes on Interstate-76
LANCASTER, Pa. — According to 511pa, a crash occurred on US 222 southbound between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball in Lancaster. The crash occurred around Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m., according to Lancaster County Dispatch. The southbound lanes are closed, according to dispatch. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
abc27.com
Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
WGAL
Police in York County seek person who shot ambulance
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for the person who shot an ambulance. The Life Team ambulance was traveling along Loucks Road in Manchester Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle swerved towards it. Police said the ambulance driver reported seeing a muzzle flash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley family helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After seeing the destruction from Hurricane Ian, a Susquehanna Valley couple decided they needed to take action. Jodi and Dave Conklin are from the Susquehanna Valley, but they have always felt a deep connection to Cape Coral, Florida. It was only a few hours after...
2 dead, another hurt in crash on that closed Lancaster County road
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
Injuries Reported In Rollover Crash On Roadway Known For Deadly Crashes In Lititz
A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lititz on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police say. The crash happened near the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township in the afternoon, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police department. "The driver struck...
WGAL
Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township
LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
WGAL
Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
phl17.com
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
WGAL
Rock Lititz to host live event fabrication job fair
LITITZ, Pa. — Rock Lititz and other companies in the live event industry are holding a job fair. The companies are looking for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, computer numerical control operators and more. In addition to Rock Lititz, representatives from nine other companies will share employment opportunities: Clair Global,...
JOBS・
abc27.com
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
Comments / 0