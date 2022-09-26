ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

peninsulachronicle.com

Bay Haven Grille in York County Reopens Under New Ownership

YORK-After more than 17 years in operation, Bay Haven Grille temporarily closed on George Washington Highway in May after one of its owners had to call it quits due to health reasons. Now, roughly four months later, the restaurant has reopened under new ownership. “I was diagnosed with an autoimmune...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York County seek person who shot ambulance

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for the person who shot an ambulance. The Life Team ambulance was traveling along Loucks Road in Manchester Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle swerved towards it. Police said the ambulance driver reported seeing a muzzle flash...
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley family helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After seeing the destruction from Hurricane Ian, a Susquehanna Valley couple decided they needed to take action. Jodi and Dave Conklin are from the Susquehanna Valley, but they have always felt a deep connection to Cape Coral, Florida. It was only a few hours after...
CAPE CORAL, FL
abc27.com

Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Rock Lititz to host live event fabrication job fair

LITITZ, Pa. — Rock Lititz and other companies in the live event industry are holding a job fair. The companies are looking for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, computer numerical control operators and more. In addition to Rock Lititz, representatives from nine other companies will share employment opportunities: Clair Global,...
