Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence High cafeteria workers protest outside school, express concerns about low staffing and pay

Lawrence High School cafeteria workers picketed in front of the school Thursday afternoon to express concerns about understaffing and low pay. The Lawrence school district has 114 classified staff vacancies overall, representing a 17% vacancy rate, with the majority of those openings being paraprofessional and food service positions. LHS cafeteria workers say they are operating with a fraction of the staff they typically have, requiring them to take on the duties of multiple positions.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines by 1%

TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Three days of Lawrence Arts Center events to spotlight newest exhibitions, showcase variety of art forms

The Lawrence Arts Center will host several events this week to expand on its three newest exhibitions, which encompass themes of environmentalism, music, cultural representation and more. The exhibitions, including “Off the Record” by Kerry Smith; “On Foot, Discovering the Trails and Parks of Lawrence” by Donna Paul; and “Itemized”...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Helping Hands Humane Society to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society is holding its second low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, October 7th. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. HHHS...
TOPEKA, KS
bulldogbulletinonline.com

New assistant principal making impact

BHS class of 2005 graduate Kelli Haeffner has returned to the Baldwin City school district as the new vice principal. She is known for her fun and energetic personality when saying hello to students every morning. “You can definitely tell she was a cheerleader because every morning she has so...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

