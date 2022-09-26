Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence High cafeteria workers protest outside school, express concerns about low staffing and pay
Lawrence High School cafeteria workers picketed in front of the school Thursday afternoon to express concerns about understaffing and low pay. The Lawrence school district has 114 classified staff vacancies overall, representing a 17% vacancy rate, with the majority of those openings being paraprofessional and food service positions. LHS cafeteria workers say they are operating with a fraction of the staff they typically have, requiring them to take on the duties of multiple positions.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
WIBW
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence district report: 205 teachers resigned or retired last school year, 31 positions remain unfilled
More than 200 teachers resigned or retired from the Lawrence school district last school year, with major reasons cited in exit surveys including pay, workload and district leadership. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board received a report on the number of classified and certified resignations, vacancies...
KMBC.com
Fortune magazine ranks Olathe one of country's best in meeting needs of multigenerational families
OLATHE, Kan. — A new survey shows Olathe is one of the best cities in the country for people who live close to family members, according toFortune magazine. "It's great to be recognized by Fortune," said Cody Kennedy, marketing manager for the city of Olathe. "This is definitely up...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines by 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Three days of Lawrence Arts Center events to spotlight newest exhibitions, showcase variety of art forms
The Lawrence Arts Center will host several events this week to expand on its three newest exhibitions, which encompass themes of environmentalism, music, cultural representation and more. The exhibitions, including “Off the Record” by Kerry Smith; “On Foot, Discovering the Trails and Parks of Lawrence” by Donna Paul; and “Itemized”...
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society is holding its second low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, October 7th. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. HHHS...
bulldogbulletinonline.com
New assistant principal making impact
BHS class of 2005 graduate Kelli Haeffner has returned to the Baldwin City school district as the new vice principal. She is known for her fun and energetic personality when saying hello to students every morning. “You can definitely tell she was a cheerleader because every morning she has so...
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
Johnson County commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation
Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood couple wants to light up backyard pickleball court at night under revised city code
At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission considered and approved its first request regarding nighttime use of a resident’s backyard sports court since the city began discussing tightening rules around those types of amenities earlier this month. Driving the news: The application came from George and Megan Kopp,...
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
lawrencekstimes.com
Prosecutors persist in Topeka double-murder case despite vexed jurors, flawed testimony, no science
TOPEKA — As juror Ben Alford listened to Terri Anderson’s sensational story at last month’s high-profile double-murder trial in Topeka, he scribbled a big “WTF” in his notes. The decision by prosecutors to place Anderson on the stand, even though they knew her story lacked...
Comments / 0