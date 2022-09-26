ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
OutThere Colorado

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along I-70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.'
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
OutThere Colorado

Inside the effort to save the Colorado tarantula

This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of tarantulas crawl out of their dirt-caked homes at dusk and crawl for miles in search of a mate. Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend, a team of scientists from the Butterfly Pavilion made the trip to the Southern Plains Land Trust's 43,000-acre Heartland Ranch looking for answers.
9NEWS

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
K99

Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado

So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
coloradopols.com

Today’s Reason To Thank Goodness You Live In Colorado

Five thousand reasons above sea level, in this case. Best wishes to friends and family in the Sunshine State. The Red Cross needs your money. Colorado still has a volcano considered to be active by the USGS; Dotsero Crater. USGS considers something to be active if it's erupted in the past 10,000 years. If Dotsero cooks off again, more trouble for the close-by I-70.
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

