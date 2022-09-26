ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

104.5 KDAT

Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls

It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
FONDA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Is Iowa Getting The Short End of the Stick With Coffee?

Everyone has that one friend in their life that they can't talk to in the morning until they've finished their first cup of coffee. For a lot of coffee drinkers, their first cup of Joe is part of their morning ritual. It's can be a nice way for someone to start their morning and get them ready for the day. Others are just hoping for their caffeine fix. I've known some people who drink coffee until they start seeing sound every morning.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?

*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State
Oskaloosa, IA
104.5 KDAT

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday

When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native

When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing

Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies

As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Meteorologists Among Those Helping to Forecast Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to move toward Florida's west coast. As the storm gets closer to landfall, weather offices across the nation are helping forecasters more accurately predict what the storm will do. One of those weather offices is here in eastern Iowa. Early today, Ian made landfall in western Cuba....
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farm Law Deemed Unconstitutional…Again

Another attempt to pass laws that criminalize unauthorized surveillance in agriculture facilities has been shut down by a federal judge… for the third time. The law was first passed back in 2019 but shut down when a judge called the law a violation of the First Amendment. This ruling was reversed in an appeals court because “accessing private property under false pretenses can be criminalized.”
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay Family of Alleged Rapist

Despite an online campaign for her expenses, having raised 5 times the amount she was sentenced to pay through GoFundMe donations, an Iowa teen who was charged with killing her alleged rapist will now appeal her court order. According to KCRG, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis was ordered to pay $150,000 to...
IOWA STATE

