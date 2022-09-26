Read full article on original website
Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls
It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
Iowa Bridge Bears Name of Woman Who Saved Countless Lives Near Its Site
An Iowa bridge that was built more than a century ago is named after a woman who put the lives of others ahead of her own. She saved lives not far from there, while just a teenager. During a central Iowa rainstorm on the night of July 6, 1881, an...
Is Iowa Getting The Short End of the Stick With Coffee?
Everyone has that one friend in their life that they can't talk to in the morning until they've finished their first cup of coffee. For a lot of coffee drinkers, their first cup of Joe is part of their morning ritual. It's can be a nice way for someone to start their morning and get them ready for the day. Others are just hoping for their caffeine fix. I've known some people who drink coffee until they start seeing sound every morning.
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?
*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday
When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
The Results are In: Is Iowa the Best-Looking Patrol Cruiser?
Just remember: it's not the car that makes the trooper, it's their dedication to the public and our safety. Bear that in mind when you hear the results of a poll that was taken by Survey Monkey and the American Association of State Troopers. Each state submitted an entry for...
Two Longtime Iowa Friends Show What The Magic of Golf Is All About
For some, golf is boring to watch, boring to play, or just too frustrating to learn. For others, golf can be some of the most fun times they have in their lives. A day on the course with your family or friends can be the highlight of the week for some people.
Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies
As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
Iowa Meteorologists Among Those Helping to Forecast Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to move toward Florida's west coast. As the storm gets closer to landfall, weather offices across the nation are helping forecasters more accurately predict what the storm will do. One of those weather offices is here in eastern Iowa. Early today, Ian made landfall in western Cuba....
Iowa Farm Law Deemed Unconstitutional…Again
Another attempt to pass laws that criminalize unauthorized surveillance in agriculture facilities has been shut down by a federal judge… for the third time. The law was first passed back in 2019 but shut down when a judge called the law a violation of the First Amendment. This ruling was reversed in an appeals court because “accessing private property under false pretenses can be criminalized.”
What Is ‘Hurricane Cake’? Grocery Chain Publix’s Cakes Go Viral Amid Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, a Southern supermarket chain is poking fun at the extreme weather with hurricane cakes. Photos of cakes featuring the hurricane symbol, storm tracking radar emblems and maps of Florida have taken over the internet. One cake even reads: "Leave Florida Alone!" The cakes...
Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay Family of Alleged Rapist
Despite an online campaign for her expenses, having raised 5 times the amount she was sentenced to pay through GoFundMe donations, an Iowa teen who was charged with killing her alleged rapist will now appeal her court order. According to KCRG, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis was ordered to pay $150,000 to...
