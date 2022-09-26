Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Various News: Saraya Posts Video With Boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Ken Shamrock Reacts to Raw Sign With Rabbit Emoji
– Saraya is drawing some attention regarding a clip she posted on her TikTok account featuring her and boyfriend, singer and musician Ronnie Radke. The caption for the clip reads, “Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke.”. The clip is set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” and shows...
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
Tommaso Ciampa on Loving His Time on the Main Roster, Why He Appreciates The Miz
– During a recent interview with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his move to the main WWE roster, working with The Miz, and more. Below are some highlights:. Tommaso Ciampa on his move to the main roster: “Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s...
WWE Cancels Sunday Stunner Event in Arizona
– PWInsider reports that WWE has canceled the Sunday Stunner event slated for Sunday, October 16 in Prescott Valley, Arizona at the Findlay Toyota Center. According to the report, fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive refunds for their tickets. The event was scheduled to be WWE’s first...
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian
– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs
As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS,...
Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road. You can see the updated...
AEW Announces Meet & Greet For This Week’s Dynamite
AEW has set the meet & greets for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that Danhausen, Toni Storm, and The Acclaimed will be part of the pre-show meet & greets, as you can see below:
Randy Orton Testifies In WWE-2K Tattoo Trial
PWInsider reports that Randy Orton testified for over three hours yesterday in the jury trial for the lawsuit over his tattoos in WWE’s 2K games. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. The lawsuit was originally filed in April 2018. It claims that the tattoos she did for Orton are her original designs and she owns the rights. She claims that the defendants infringed on her copyrights and she never gave permission to use the tattoos in video games.
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Things got shaken up in a big way last week as Ilja Dragunov debuted to add quite the wild card. JD McDonagh is the new #1 contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title but Dragunov is going to be put into a top spot rather quickly. This should be interesting on top of everything else around here so let’s get to it.
Jake Roberts Addresses His Concerns for Buff Bagwell
– On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer addressed former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell’s recent struggles. As previously noted, Bagwell had reportedly moved into DDP’s Accountability Crib to get help with his issues with addiction. In an August update, DDP revealed that Bagwell had checked back into rehab. Roberts spoke about Buff Bagwell during the podcast, and you can read some highlights below (via WrestlingInc.com):
Masha Slamovich Says Bound For Glory Knockouts Title Win Would Be Full Circle For Her
Masha Slamovich is facing Jordynne Grace at Impact Bound For Glory for the Knockouts Title, and she recently talked about what the win would mean for her. Slamovich recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview promoting the October 7th PPV and talked about how one of her first matches in Impact was against Grace in July of 2019, which would make the win a full circle moment for her.
Baron Black On Lil Scrappy’s Performance At Battle Slam: Aftermath, Trillville’s Surprise Appearance
Lil Scrappy was in action at Battle Slam: Aftermath, and Baron Black spoke after the show to praise the rapper’s in-ring performance. Black spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen after the event and weighed in on the Atlanta rapper’s in-ring performance as well as Trillville’s appearance as a special guest, and you can see th ehighlights below:
