Read full article on original website
Linda Gross Clapper
2d ago
How ugly! We need them banned altogether. It’s all a big scam that benefits the green energy companies’ owners and politicians who are in Quid pro quo for campaign money for kissing their behinds!! It will never benefit us, but sure will benefit their bank accounts and campaign coffers!!!! Wake up people. All these lies and they don’t really even care about us. It’s all about the money and power!!! Shame on all of them!!!!
Reply
2
georgia Catherman
2d ago
Please….. NO MORE USELESS WINDMILLS! They will soon be covered with ice and won’t be working. What a waste of $$$$$$
Reply
3
Related
sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
13abc.com
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 4 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
Findlay water safe to drink despite earthy odor, taste, city says
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay's water is safe to drink and will not cause any adverse health effects despite an earthy taste and odor caused by a sudden increase in nonhazardous algae, city representatives said on Thursday. According to the city, the issue being resolved and the...
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
13abc.com
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
13abc.com
Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t...
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
13abc, Red Cross holding phone bank for those affected by Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is hosting a phone bank to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. 13abc partnered with the Red Cross to provide aid to those dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The phone bank runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. If you’d...
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 9-29-22
9/22/2022 Charles A and Jennifer M Luce to Eric M Melssen and Jennifer A Clark, 6401 Martin Williston Road, $27,900. 09/20/2022 Byron Cook and Hollie Cook to Norman Cook and Sheila A Cook, 14581 West 2nd Street, $120,000. Bay Township. 09/19/2022 U.S Bank National Association to Robert Kinsey and Joel...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
Comments / 2