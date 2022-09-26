Read full article on original website
msn.com
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Scientists discover earliest remnants of opium use
Scientists have discovered the earliest-known residue of opioids, according to research conducted at the University of Tel Aviv published Tuesday.
Freethink
World’s first cloned arctic wolf is now 100 days old
Chinese researchers have created the world’s first cloned Arctic wolf — an achievement that could help save other species from extinction and ensure the biodiversity of our planet. Why it matters: Scottish scientists proved back in 1996 that it was possible to clone a mammal using a cell...
iheart.com
Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona
A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
Smithonian
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Kalia Was a Maneating Crocodile That Menaced the Area Around the Dhamara River For Over 50 Years
In addition to being known as the largest reptile on earth, saltwater crocodiles are also formidable predators. Their jaws not only have the strongest bite in the animal world but the fact that they are able to hold their breath for long periods of time makes it possible for them to prey on terrestrial animals.
Country diary: While I was watching pipit and cuckoo, so was something else
With my back to an oak tree in the last copse below Carneddi’s fridd wall, I focus my glass on a low branch where a tree pipit is feeding a young cuckoo. Pale green caterpillars dangling from the pipit’s bill contrast neatly with the pink of this foster parent’s lower mandible. The cuckoo, plump and ungainly, gorges itself and looks for more. The pipit flies up into the foliage to oblige, and swiftly returns with another neat rack of fuel for the immense journey to sub-Saharan Africa on which this youngster will soon embark.
Post Register
Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows
BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
Watch the First-Ever Footage of a Fox Catching Fish
Foxes can fish—perhaps better than some people. That’s the main takeaway from a study recently published in the Journal of Ecology. “Fish are an unusual prey group in the diet of red foxes that are occasionally reported in dietary studies, but we [did] not know if the red fox obtains fish from scavenging or active hunting,” write the study’s authors. “Here, we report what may be the first known case of several fish hunted by a red fox.”
Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans
Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.
23 Vacation Money-Saving Tips That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense
If you're not using Skyscanner's Everywhere feature, then IDK what you're doing.
Tenacious 'trash parrots' locked in escalating 'arms race' with humans Down Under
Residents in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, are in the midst of an escalating feud with a neighboring population of wild sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) over an unlikely prize: household trash. While this conflict may sound comical, researchers report that it shows all the signs of an "innovation arms race," in which two species become trapped in a cycle of behavioral changes as they continually try to one-up or outthink one another.
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic hopped a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa to celebrate their marriage.
Hunting Iguanas in Old Mexico, a Story From the Archives
This story, “Old Gluefoot” first ran in the July 1952 issue of Outdoor Life. THE FIRST TIME I saw an iguana I felt both revulsion and fear. The thing crossed the highway between Taxco and Cuernavaca, Mexico, while I was driving with Bill Gulick. It was about three feet long, and it looked for all the world like a small dragon or prehistoric brontosaurus. But what amazed me was its terrific speed. I’d always thought that cold blooded animals move sluggishly. But that dark gray lizard just streaked across the road ahead of us.
Spanish vultures released in Cyprus to replenish population
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Some 15 Griffon vultures from Spain have been released into the wild in Cyprus to help revive the east Mediterranean island’s population that’s dropped to just 8-10 birds because of deliberate poisoning, conservationists said Wednesday. The LIFE with Vultures CY group said the...
