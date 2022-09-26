Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids neighbors answer call to 'put a big hug' around Westside schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can tell from their "Westside GR" sweatshirts how proud Michele Coyne and Rea Bunce are of their neighborhood. And if the apparel isn't enough to convince you, they'll be happy to tell you where their local allegiance lies. "I'm a life long Westsider. I...
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15
The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
Morenas helping Grand Rapids couple whose Florida wedding was cancelled
Morenas, a new modern luxury event space, is making a change to its grand opening weekend. The venue will host a wedding for a GR couple whose Florida wedding was cancelled.
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
'A PLACE OF HOPE' | Kentwood organization invites community to meet its horses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The cool, September wind blows through the mane of a horse. A crowd of young children gather round to pet it. Some of them are afraid of an animal that is much larger than they are, but eventually, they reach out their hands and run their tiny fingers through its tan coat.
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Lake Burger Tavern
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
Spectrum Health breaks grouns on Grand Rapids Charter Township facility
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Spectrum Health has broken on its new orthopedic health and performance center. It will be located on East Beltline Avenue, just outside Grand Rapids. The 117,000-square-foot facility will house multiple programs and will also be home to performance training spaces.
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
Student says Patrick Lyoya ArtPrize entry made her ‘confront the tragedy that happened in my community’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Art students and teachers spoke to the Congolese community to learn more about Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids Police officer, before creating a portrait to commemorate him. The group from East Kentwood High School showed the piece to the parents of...
