investigativepost.org
Raises (but no reforms) for Buffalo police
Buffalo police just got a raise. The city got nothing — no concessions, no reforms — in exchange. That’s the upshot of more than three years of negotiations between the Brown administration and the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, whose contract expired in July 2019. When talks stalled in early 2021, the dispute put in the hands of a state arbitrator, who was empowered only to deal with pay.
Residents who live near a vacant home on Buffalo's West Side say people are overdosing there. They said it took days for one body to be found.
WKBW-TV
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo nonprofit taking 'Buffalo Strong' relief efforts to Jackson, MS amid water crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Good Neighbors are doing their part to help people hundreds of miles away. The people of Jackson, Mississippi spent almost two months under a boil water advisory. This is all due to contamination concerns in the local water supply. 7 News' Pheben Kassahun shares the...
buffalorising.com
Scajaquada: The Lost Waters
Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
7 News spoke with numerous people from Buffalo who have homes in Florida
Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida. Buffalo natives say the damage in Florida is unbelievable and will take a long time to clean up.
Buffalo Diocese ‘Road to Renewal’ sets churches on new path
“We know the church has to change. It can't stay the way that it's operating now for a number of reasons,” remarked Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar, Renewal & Development.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo homecoming brings tacos, tequila and fun at Hombre y Lobo on Swan Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new vibrant and fun restaurant in Downtown Buffalo that proves that there is never a bad day for tacos. Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila opened at 149 Swan Street in November of 2021 and offers customers "street food, inspired by Mexico, made in Buffalo".
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
Food pantry in Downtown Buffalo reaches unnoticed community
A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.
