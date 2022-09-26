ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

investigativepost.org

Raises (but no reforms) for Buffalo police

Buffalo police just got a raise. The city got nothing — no concessions, no reforms — in exchange. That’s the upshot of more than three years of negotiations between the Brown administration and the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, whose contract expired in July 2019. When talks stalled in early 2021, the dispute put in the hands of a state arbitrator, who was empowered only to deal with pay.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
AKRON, NY
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada: The Lost Waters

Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo

Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
EAST AURORA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY

