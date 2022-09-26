ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumps Sharpie
3d ago

Remember every time the stock market would dip under Trump... EVERY NEWS CHANNEL would have full red alert screens and nonstop coverage? 7.6 trillion lost and still no impeachment from the Drunk of the House. Hmmph

AP_000407.faef2ef43dd34bdbada77b11e5dcd08a.1845
2d ago

Who’s asking for the change, seriously.. I don’t hear Native Americans rallying up to have the name changed.. just another lame political agenda.. the name Atlanta Braves should be looked at as a positive recognition of the Native Americans…

unum
2d ago

Braves....Indians....Chiefs....Redskins....who cares about a team name? The REAL question is how is Mr. Biden still in the White House? Inflation.... recession..... gasoline prices.... Russian conflux. Now THOSE are concepts causing concern.

