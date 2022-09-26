Read full article on original website
Toledo Library offers free programs, activities for youth year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the summer months there are a lot of programs around the region to help kids do well in life, and the classroom, and that help continues at a lot of places all year, including Toledo library branches. The Toledo Library offers a long list of...
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 4 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event
"When thunder roars, go indoors"... we've all heard different tips on staying safe in a storm, but some of them may not be for the reasons you'd think. ⚡⚡⚡. The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest. Walk to...
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Building Better Schools: Mental health and safety
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line
TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department on Tuesday released a body cam video in relation to the assault of local nail tech. The video shows officers on the scene where the nail tech was assaulted. After being punched, the victim suffered a severe head injury and is currently fighting for his life.
A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness. It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project.
12-year-old girl missing from south Toledo found safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE, Thursday morning: Toledo police say Kennedy has been found safe. 12-year-old Kennedy King is missing from the 200 block of South Detroit Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125...
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers. TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022. TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The...
Two adults, one juvenile escape overnight house fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and one juvenile escaped a house fire safely overnight. The fire happened on the 300-block of Kopernik Ave. in central Toledo. When firefighters arrived to the scene, an SUV was on fire in the driveway as well as the front door to the home.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s residence hall. She claims her daughter has been sick multiple times over the past few weeks and is not the only one. Theresa Mazur says her daughter is a...
