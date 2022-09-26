Read full article on original website
Related
Temps cool into low-50s overnight, tracking rainy weekend weather
New Jersey is expected to see a cloudy but dry Friday before experiencing a rainy weekend.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Below-average fall temperatures to continue ahead of rainy weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Seasonable fall conditions with below-average temperatures in the 60s are set to continue for the next week and a rainy weekend is ahead in the Delaware Valley. In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, leaving millions without power.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Clouds move in Thursday night into Friday ahead of remnants of Ian
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday was a beautiful day, ahead of cloudier days throughout the weekend. As Hurricane Ian makes begins to break apart over the eastern seaboard, clouds will increase over the region, with everyone seeing cloud cover by Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will remain in the lower 60s, while the...
N.J. weather: What to expect from Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants in our region
The first weekend of October will likely be a gloomy one in New Jersey, thanks to the clouds and rain showers that are expected to drift into our region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian push north and help create a strong frontal system. Here’s what the National Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Pleasant, quiet Thursday ahead of rainy weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley experienced a tranquil day, in comparison to those riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida. Overnight into Thursday, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s across much of the region, under partly cloudy skies. Thursday will see temps reach to near 70 under...
pix11.com
Ian aims at Carolinas; its remnants to bring rain to NY this weekend
After pounding central Florida with a catastrophic winds and flooding, Ian gradually weakened to a Tropical Storm early on Thursday. In the afternoon, the storm emerged off the coast of northeastern Florida into the Atlantic, where it re-intensified back to a hurricane. The storm is expect to track north and...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring beneficial rains to New Jersey
Meteorologists say the remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring beneficial rains to New Jersey.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
New Jersey expected to be spared most of Ian’s impact, but communities are prepared
As Hurricane Ian heads north, New Jersey could see some sort of impact by the weekend.
fox5ny.com
Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category 1 storm as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has regained strength, upgrading to a Category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon off the coast of northeast Florida. Life-threatening storm surges will be possible through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
New Jersey’s dry conditions may be key in protecting state from Hurricane Ian
The exact impact Hurricane Ian may have on New Jersey is still not clear, but the Garden State may be spared some of the more devastating effects.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Safety Inspection Along Jersey Shore Follows Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards
NJDOL Completes Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.Morristown Minute. Following the Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards, NJDOL Completes an Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
fox29.com
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Comments / 0