FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School
According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.
Human remains found in Chesterfield identified as man who went missing in 2020
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 block of Route 1 just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 after human remains were found.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double stabbing, victim identified
A Richmond man has been arrested for a deadly double stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.
NBC12
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Human remains found along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as that of a missing man last seen in 2020. On Sept. 4 just before 2:30 p.m., officers found the remains in the woods in the 10700 block of Route 1. The Office...
NBC12
Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 18-year-old who was last seen at a local hospital in June of this year has been found safe. Chesterfield Police say 18-year-old Imani Coleman of the 3800 block of Greenbay Road in Richmond was reported missing on Sept. 23 by relatives. Coleman is now...
Not even a Category 4 hurricane could stop this couple from tying the knot
Life can be unpredictable but not even a Category 4 hurricane was going to stop Rachel Rodney and Roger Peterson from tying the knot.
Chesterfield Police: Woman last seen in June has been found
Coleman stands about 5'2" and weighs around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Coleman or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
Chesterfield family seeks new house after fire destroys childhood home
A Chesterfield family is seeking a new home after a devastating fire destroyed their house and displaced 8 people in early September.
NBC12
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.
NBC12
Family identifies 58-year-old killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- One man is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., on Sept. 29, Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. There were three...
Crime Insider: Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man
The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.
Vanished but not forgotten, new details into disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
Sept. 26, 2022, marks six years since, then 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, vanished from the streets of Richmond. Now, her mother, Toni Jacobs, is speaking out about evidence she believes has been ignored by police.
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
Police searching for missing 58-year-old Richmond woman
Virginia State Police and Richmond City Police Department are currently searching for a missing Richmond woman.
Richmond Police investigating apparent double stabbing that resulted in one death
Richmond Police are investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.
‘A good soul’: Family remembers man killed in Richmond house fire
According to family members, Robert Mallory was killed in a fire on Clarkson Road and Southwood Parkway Thursday morning. Not only is the home a total loss with belongings charred, his family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.
Man critically injured, officers placed on leave after Henrico officer-involved shooting
According to Henrico County, officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Crawford Street when the incident occurred. Police said officers were walking towards the residence when shots were fired by a suspect. As the shots were fired, the officers present also fired their weapons, according to police.
Hanover Sheriff: Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Lowe’s
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe's in the Mechanicsville area.
Motorcyclist injured in crash after police chase on Interstate 64 in Henrico
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate an incident on Wednesday in which the operator of a motorcycle crashed in Henrico County as he was allegedly trying to get away from police.
NBC12
Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store. On Sept. 27, deputies responded to Lowe’s in the 6400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a theft that had occurred almost a month prior.
