Richmond, VA

Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
NBC12

Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 18-year-old who was last seen at a local hospital in June of this year has been found safe. Chesterfield Police say 18-year-old Imani Coleman of the 3800 block of Greenbay Road in Richmond was reported missing on Sept. 23 by relatives. Coleman is now...
#Richmond Police
NBC12

Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.
NBC12

Family identifies 58-year-old killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- One man is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., on Sept. 29, Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. There were three...
NewsBreak
Public Safety

