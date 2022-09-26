ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe man dies after accidentally shooting himself with handgun, police say

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A South Lake Tahoe man died over the weekend after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun inside his home, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at the home in the 700 block of James Avenue, just north of Emerald Bay Road. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a single gunshot inside the home and a possible wounded victim.

Officers arrived at the home and found Julio Rojas Cruz, 37, with a single gunshot wound to the head, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced Monday in a news release. Authorities immediately provided Cruz aid before he was taken in an ambulance to Barton Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were called to investigate the fatal shooting and later determined Cruz suffered a self-inflicted fatal injury “as a result of a negligent discharge of a 9mm handgun,” police said.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and found an AR-15 rifle, along with various ammunition, in the bedroom of Cruz’s roommate, 35-year-old Noe Blanco Corea, according to the news release.

Police said Corea is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition. Investigators arrested Corea on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. On Monday afternoon, Corea remained in custody at the El Dorado County Jail with his bail set at $85,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
mynews4.com

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was caused by a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure. All four people who were taken to the hospital suffered burn injuries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A vehicle...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Convicted Felon#Firearms#911#Violent Crime#Barton Memorial Hospital
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: DUIs, Railhead Park damage and domestic abuse

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. David Robert Blomquist, 55, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. on suspicion of domestic abuse on the 600 block of Dorothy Way. Sept. 20. At 6...
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV
foresthillmessenger.com

Placer SPCA Works to Provide Relief to Placer County Animal Services as they Shelter Mosquito Fire Animal Evacuees

The response to Placer SPCA’s call out to help Placer County Animal Services (PCAS) with desperately needed items as they provide shelter to Mosquito fire animal evacuees has been heartwarming, humbling, and amazing. Placer SPCA’s Adoption & Education Center Community Room was overflowing with donations throughout the weekend and...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Diamond Springs park impacts considered

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has approved a preliminary design for a community park in Diamond Springs. Concerns from residents and county leaders include traffic congestion and noise. David Campbell, with the Roach + Campbell landscape architecture firm, introduced three concept plans for the park to supervisors last...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

35K+
Followers
752
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy