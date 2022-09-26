Detecting autism as shortly as attainable could be vastly consequential within the lives of those that are affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. So how can we do it?. The Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development was just lately awarded a $12 million federal grant to fund analysis for detecting autism throughout infancy utilizing synthetic intelligence. The funding, which comes from the National Institute of Child Health and Early Development, will proceed the Autism Center’s analysis program for 5 extra years.

ENGINEERING ・ 1 DAY AGO