qcitymetro.com
A $20 million grant program for minority-owned businesses is accepting applications
Beyond Open, a $20 million grant program for minority-owned small businesses, opened its first round of applications on Thursday — the first of three rounds will span over the next two years. Led by Foundation for the Carolinas, the program is funded by Wells Fargo’s $420 million Open for...
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to go remote Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pivot to remote learning Friday Sept. 30 due to the latest projected path of Hurricane Ian, district officials announced Thursday. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday. All services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a digital device may receive...
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns
Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Thursday. All outdoor performances and installations scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. The 17-day festival began on Sept.16 and scheduled to concluded on Oct.2. Blumenthal officials remains optimistic that programming will continue over...
