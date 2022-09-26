ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to go remote Friday due to Hurricane Ian

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pivot to remote learning Friday Sept. 30 due to the latest projected path of Hurricane Ian, district officials announced Thursday. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday. All services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a digital device may receive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns

Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Thursday. All outdoor performances and installations scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. The 17-day festival began on Sept.16 and scheduled to concluded on Oct.2. Blumenthal officials remains optimistic that programming will continue over...
CHARLOTTE, NC

