Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Beyond Open offering grants for diverse-owned small businesses
CHARLOTTE – Diverse small business owners can apply from Sept. 28 to Oct 28 for the first round of grants from $5,000 to $250,000 within the Beyond Open program, the Foundation For the Carolina announced Sept. 29. Established with a $20 million grant from Wells Fargo, Beyond Open will...
lakenormanpublications.com
Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space
HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
'Our customers are so fabulous' | Kannapolis coffee shop and bookstore owner reflects on 5 years of business
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — New and used books of every size and variety line the shelves in Editions Coffee and Bookstore in Kannapolis. The old mill house has the same layout as it did nearly a century ago, and creaky wooden floors serve as a soundtrack as you look for the perfect read.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
Lidl announces fall price-cutting campaign to help families fight rising food costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, Lidl is launching a price-cutting campaign to help families combat rising food prices and inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of groceries increased 13.5% in the last year. These sharply rising food costs include everyday staples and household products.
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Stanly News & Press
Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle
Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Company behind popular South End brewery buys $7.3M of land in North End
CHARLOTTE — The company behind a popular South End brewery, cafe and taphouse has bought property in North End, according to Mark Middlesworth, the owner of event and production company Extravaganza. The Charlotte Observer first reported the sale along North Tryon Street. The Durban Group, which is behind The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Weather pushes opening of Carolina Renaissance Festival
HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.
Comments / 1