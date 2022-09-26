ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings

MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Beyond Open offering grants for diverse-owned small businesses

CHARLOTTE – Diverse small business owners can apply from Sept. 28 to Oct 28 for the first round of grants from $5,000 to $250,000 within the Beyond Open program, the Foundation For the Carolina announced Sept. 29. Established with a $20 million grant from Wells Fargo, Beyond Open will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space

HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries

One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Stanly News & Press

Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle

Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
ALBEMARLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Weather pushes opening of Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

