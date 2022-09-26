ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021. The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you're thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Greensboro, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Coronavirus
WFMY NEWS2

Dentists say healthy Coke claims are misleading

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Healthy Coke. If you haven't heard of this yet, videos are all over social media showing people mixing balsamic vinegar and seltzer water. The idea is to cut the sugar. But what's "healthy" diet-wise isn't healthy all the way around. "Carbonated water itself is shown to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let's break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. "Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street.   On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren't much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

