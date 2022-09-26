Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021. The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and...
How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dentists say healthy Coke claims are misleading
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Healthy Coke. If you haven't heard of this yet, videos are all over social media showing people mixing balsamic vinegar and seltzer water. The idea is to cut the sugar. But what's "healthy" diet-wise isn't healthy all the way around. “Carbonated water itself is shown to...
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
Asheboro family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street. On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
wfmynews2.com
LIST | Schools in the Triad closed, operating remotely Friday due to severe weather threat
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Piedmont Triad will be closed or operating remotely Friday due to Hurricane Ian, tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds. Here's a list of schools in the area that have announced changes. SCHOOLS CLOSED. Alamance-Burlington...
All lanes of I-40 East at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro have been closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. Greensboro police believe the road closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
WXII 12
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald’s drive-thru line in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after she was hit by someone driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru line Wednesday night in Greensboro. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Greensboro police said the woman fell in the parking lot of the...
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0