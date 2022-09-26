Local orchards feeling good as fall season settles in

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For Spencer and Kaylee Creekmore, it’s not truly fall until they go to Anderson Orchard .

“When Kaylee and I first got together, it was our first fall,” said Spencer, “and we came out here and liked it so much, we made it a thing every year. We came out here and got engaged two years ago.”

Monday morning, the Creekmores came to the orchard for their annual fall tradition, this time with their baby in tow and a cart ready to pick out their perfect pumpkin.

Whether it’s pumpkins, apples or whatever you may be looking for, at Anderson, there looks to be plenty of it in supply.

“We have lots of U-Pick Apples, we still have U-Pick Pumpkins, U-Pick Red Raspberries are still going on,” said Owner Erin Sterling.

Sterling said the plentiful supply is a welcomed sight after a challenging few years, especially on apple crops.

“10% of a crop one year, I think 20% of a crop one year, and maybe 3 years ago it was maybe 30 or 40,” she said. “It’s really nice now to have a crop, hard to sell apples if you don’t have them, right?!”

Elements, like late frosts, have also impacted supply in years past, but Sterling said things are shaping up to be nice this time around.

“It was a little scary in June because we didn’t have a lot of rain this summer,” she said, “but you know, it seemed like God sent it when we needed it in July, which was really helpful.”

With good crops this year, Sterling said prices are steady and she expects customers to have a little while longer to shop around.

“Normally, the last 3 years, apples have ended about right now, October 1st no more to pick,” Sterling said, “but I would say we’ll have U-Pick Apples throughout the month of October.”

Sterling said weather has a huge impact on the job overall, but she’s thankful for the customers who continue to support.

“They even call and ask like, ‘so how are the apple crop?’ and I’m like, ‘it’s still good! Keep coming, keep coming, we’re going to have them for a while!’” she laughed. “It’s a relief to have what people want!”

Other businesses, including Waterman’s Family Farm , are also looking forward to the fall season ahead.

Owner Carol Waterman said pumpkin crops look great. She said supply is good filled with nicely-colored and shaped carving and pie pumpkins with sturdy stems. They also started inviting customers into the field to pick turnip and mustard greens.

