laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
Thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14? Here's who would get the most out of Apple's newest phone.
Thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone to one of the new iPhone 14 models? Before you do, here are reasons you should consider.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
iPhone 15 "Ultra" could replace Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack in 2023
In brief: The new Apple Watch Ultra could be the first in a new line of Ultra-class products and might even replace the Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes Apple is on track to introduce a redesigned iPhone in 2023. Apple used to overhaul the iPhone like clockwork every two years but nowadays, designs are lingering for three years.
PC Magazine
Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro
Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
daystech.org
Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners
The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
daystech.org
Galaxy S21 October Update Fixes Missing Text Bug on Verizon
The Galaxy S22 virtually acquired Android 13 and One UI 5 yesterday, solely to disappoint in one other provider slip-up. Today, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 strains are additionally getting updates, solely with out the false hope. The Verizon Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are...
daystech.org
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
Phone Arena
Totally unexpected iPhone 15 Ultra feature suggests it will be a camera-focused phone
It hasn't been long since the release of the iPhone 14, yet iPhone 15 rumors are already pouring in. Perhaps the biggest leak is that the big and small high-end models will be markedly different and a new rumor reveals another feature that will differentiate the two. The only key...
iPhone 14 Pro charging bug is causing some phones to randomly restart
Apple has addressed a number of bugs affecting iOS 16 and its brand new iPhone 14 lineup already, but there are still plenty left to fix. For example, some early iPhone 14 Pro adopters have noticed that their phones are randomly restarting while charging. As spotted by 9to5Mac, a Reddit...
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
daystech.org
Does the iPhone 14 have an always-on display?
The introduction of an always-on show is likely one of the marquee options of Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup, permitting the clock, wallpaper, and standing widgets to stay seen even when the iPhone is in sleep mode. Considering that many competing Android smartphones have supplied always-on shows for years, it’s...
