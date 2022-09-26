Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.

