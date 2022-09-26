Read full article on original website
boatingindustry.com
BoatPAC reaches full participation from EMD board
BoatPAC this week announced it has reached full participation in contributions from NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Divisional (EMD) Board. Comprised of eight members, each member has contributed to BoatPAC in 2022, whose mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.
boatingindustry.com
Maxine Kelly leaves Fastmount
Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.
boatingindustry.com
YANMAR adds to sales and marketing teams
YANMAR Marine International has announced the appointment of two new managers to strengthen its global sales and marketing departments at the company’s Netherlands headquarters. Effective July 1, Bas Eerden joins the YMI team as the new Global Sales Manager with the responsibility of coordinating company strategy with local offices,...
PEWIN Announces 2022 Annual LP/GP Awards Recipients
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), the preeminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, has announced the winners of its 2022 LP/GP awards. The awards were presented at PEWIN’s Annual All Members Meeting with over 200 members attending in person in New York and virtually. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005354/en/ Congratulations Winners of PEWIN Annual Awards 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
Sea Tow’s life jacket loaner program opens 1000th location
The Sea Tow Foundation, with support from MarineMax and Sea Tow International, held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the opening of its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Stand at the Seminole Street Boat Ramp in Clearwater, FL. The Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program started in 2008 with a...
boatingindustry.com
Premier Marine opens new manufacturing headquarters
Premier Marine has announced the grand opening of its new corporate offices and manufacturing headquarters in Big Lake, Minn. The new 150,000-sqare-foot facility has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 boats annually with engineering and fabrication capabilities. “Everyone is really excited,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan. “First and...
