Navico Group has announced the launch of the new Fathom e-Power System, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system. “Navico Group’s portfolio of diverse products and brands puts us in a unique position to deliver advanced integrated technologies like the Fathom e-Power System,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “We are laser focused on our ACES strategy to transform the boating experience, and a major component of that is electrification. The enhanced Fathom System provides reliable power management and control, allowing users to better understand and manage their power needs.”

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO