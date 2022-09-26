Read full article on original website
YANMAR adds to sales and marketing teams
YANMAR Marine International has announced the appointment of two new managers to strengthen its global sales and marketing departments at the company’s Netherlands headquarters. Effective July 1, Bas Eerden joins the YMI team as the new Global Sales Manager with the responsibility of coordinating company strategy with local offices,...
Navico Group launches Fathom e-Power System
Navico Group has announced the launch of the new Fathom e-Power System, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system. “Navico Group’s portfolio of diverse products and brands puts us in a unique position to deliver advanced integrated technologies like the Fathom e-Power System,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “We are laser focused on our ACES strategy to transform the boating experience, and a major component of that is electrification. The enhanced Fathom System provides reliable power management and control, allowing users to better understand and manage their power needs.”
Maxine Kelly leaves Fastmount
Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.
BoatPAC reaches full participation from EMD board
BoatPAC this week announced it has reached full participation in contributions from NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Divisional (EMD) Board. Comprised of eight members, each member has contributed to BoatPAC in 2022, whose mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.
Golden Manufacturing launches VR showroom
Golden Manufacturing has launched an immersive virtual reality showroom. The website is www.bit.ly/Golden-VR-Showroom. "Times have changed," said company president Bill Golden, "and we've embraced interactive technology. Even before the pandemic, consumers researched extensively online and were very educated on boat lifts and docks before making their first contact. Our new virtual reality showroom deepens the overall experience, especially for those with VR headsets."
Premier Marine opens new manufacturing headquarters
Premier Marine has announced the grand opening of its new corporate offices and manufacturing headquarters in Big Lake, Minn. The new 150,000-sqare-foot facility has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 boats annually with engineering and fabrication capabilities. “Everyone is really excited,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan. “First and...
