Maxine Kelly leaves Fastmount

Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.
NMRA presents 2022 Mel Barr and Old Pro awards

Two marine industry veterans were recognized today by the National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) as the recipients of the 2022 NMRA Mel Barr and Old Pro awards. The awards, originally scheduled to be presented during IBEX, were presented virtually due to the cancellation of the show ahead of the projected arrival of Hurricane Ian in the Tampa, Fla. area.
YANMAR adds to sales and marketing teams

YANMAR Marine International has announced the appointment of two new managers to strengthen its global sales and marketing departments at the company’s Netherlands headquarters. Effective July 1, Bas Eerden joins the YMI team as the new Global Sales Manager with the responsibility of coordinating company strategy with local offices,...
