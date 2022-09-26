Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Experts to Review State Tech Market in Third Quarter
Join the Industry Insider — California team Tuesday for a virtual conversation on the news and trends that shaped the third quarter in the California government technology market. More importantly, the team will provide insights and analysis on how your company can take advantage of the massive $12 billion of government IT funding on the table in California.
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Project Director on Modernization, Electronic Health Record
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Commentary: Good Design Helps Connect Residents to Services
The following question-and-answer interview was conducted by the California Department of Technology with Artem Khomishen, the manager of statewide web development and design for the department. It was first published in the CDT Tech Blog. The challenge of connecting government services to residents is magnified in a state as diverse...
Government Technology
Florida CIO: Digital Service Moving from 'Startup to Scale Up'
The Florida Digital Service (FLDS) has been establishing itself since launching two years ago. The young agency has been working to fill positions and earn trust and now faces the next challenge: ramping up. “We have survived startup phase … . ’Startup phase’ is ‘do you have a solution to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Insurance’s Top IT Service Purchases Through June
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department endowed with oversight of insurance regulations, statute enforcement and consumer protection made 36 purchases of...
Government Technology
Meet Fortinet at the California Digital Government Summit 2022 in Sacramento
Meet Fortinet at the California Digital Government Summit 2022 in Sacramento!. Business Hall Hours: Thursday, September 29, 8 am – 4 pm. Fortinet Booth: #48, Grand Nave Foyer, Sheraton Grand Hotel, 1230 J Street. Fortinet is pleased to participate in the California Digital Government Summit 2022. As an Anchor...
Government Technology
Insiders Offer Insights for Vendors Seeking State Contracts
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Selling IT goods and services to state government is a straightforward process — as long as vendors follow...
Government Technology
State Apprenticeships Could Mean Upgrade in IT Roles
Strict rules for hiring and promotion tend to shut out apprenticeships from California government employment, but one state employee union has made the arrangements work, ushering employees into higher-paying jobs. Working with state departments, SEIU Local 1000 has built apprentice programs outside the traditional trades — in nursing, financial services,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Washington's Tech Play to Streamline School Relief Distribution
Washington state officials have partnered with the fintech platform ClassWallet to help distribute $3.8 million in federal relief funds for the state's nonpublic schools to address learning loss and other disruptions from remote learning during COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, ClassWallet's spend management platform will be used to track...
Government Technology
AI-Enabled Gun Detection System to Be Installed in Michigan Schools
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that delivers an AI-based gun detection software solution, has been chosen by a Michigan school district to help protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. The Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes has been selected by Vassar Public Schools in Vassar, Mich. to provide the district...
Government Technology
Water Conservation Shopping Cart: Santa Clara Valley Water District
The Santa Clara Valley Water District (SCVWD) provides drinking water and flood protection to more than 3 million residents in California’s Silicon Valley and surrounding areas. Because the entire state of California is in an extreme drought emergency, the district has launched a new website, known as the Water Conservation Shopping Cart, to quickly and easily distribute water-conserving devices to residents.
Government Technology
Mass. Officials Ready State, Localities for Cyber Threats
BOSTON — Cyber threats aren’t standing still, and neither can government’s cybersecurity strategies. Staying on top of the threat means understanding its different dimensions, including how risk levels and privacy play in, and making security a priority for top leadership and officials beyond the IT department, said speakers at Government Technology’s Sept. 28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Government Technology
Indiana EV Charging Plan Gets Green Light, $100M from USDOT
(TNS) — Indiana's plan to use nearly $100 million in federal funds for an electric vehicle charging network has been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, releasing more than $36 million as the state continues planning to build its share of the government's goal of 500,000 charging stations across the country by 2030.
Government Technology
Transportation Department Looks to Partners to Improve Broadband
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A well-known state government department is seeking responses from companies that can help it improve California’s inland connectivity....
Government Technology
St. Paul, Minn., Names Interim Director of Tech Department
(TNS) — The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments. Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
Government Technology
New Mexico Governor Establishes Cybersecurity Planning Committee
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Planning Committee. The committee, established by the governor’s signing of an executive order, will be made up of cybersecurity professionals — to be appointed by the governor — from state agencies, school districts, local governments and tribal communities.
Government Technology
‘Monstrous’ Cat 4 Hurricane Ian to Make Florida Landfall
(TNS) - Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with 155 mph winds just a tick below Cat 5 strength and a wind field that covered almost half of the state. The hurricane is forecast to whip most of Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Government Technology
Florida Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Inundation
(TNS) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said hundreds of people in Southwest Florida have called authorities for help as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc, and that the state is trying to confirm whether two people died in the storm. State officials are trying to confirm whether those deaths were “linked...
Government Technology
Ian Now Category 3, Shifts South as Rains Sweep Florida
(TNS) - MIAMI — Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted slightly Tuesday, on a track that would push the powerful storm to an earlier potential landfall south of the Tampa Bay area — a small but significant change for a Gulf Coast vulnerable to storm surge. If the...
Comments / 0