(TNS) — The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments. Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO